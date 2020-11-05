Walk Off The Earth Cover AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’ - Noise11.com

Canada’s Walk Off The Earth toured Australia just before that couldn’t tour anywhere anymore and Australianised the trip with an Oz Rock Classic from AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’.
Walk Off The Earth filmed this video of ‘Thunderstruck’ in January at the Sydney Opera House.
AC/DC will release their new album ‘PWR/UP’ next week.
For Walk Off The Earth, this is the second major homage to Australia. Their first claim to fame was via Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’.
Since forming in Ontario in 2006 Walk Off The Earth have won a CASBY, four Canadian Radio Music Awards, a Juno and a Steamy.
