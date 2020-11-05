 Walk Off The Earth Cover AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’ - Noise11.com
Walk Off The Earth image

Walk Off The Earth

Walk Off The Earth Cover AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2020

in News

Canada’s Walk Off The Earth toured Australia just before that couldn’t tour anywhere anymore and Australianised the trip with an Oz Rock Classic from AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’.

Walk Off The Earth filmed this video of ‘Thunderstruck’ in January at the Sydney Opera House.

AC/DC will release their new album ‘PWR/UP’ next week.

For Walk Off The Earth, this is the second major homage to Australia. Their first claim to fame was via Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’.

Since forming in Ontario in 2006 Walk Off The Earth have won a CASBY, four Canadian Radio Music Awards, a Juno and a Steamy.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Rose Tattoo Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Rose Tattoo Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Rose Tattoo Gotye: Photo Gerry Nicholls Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael G Ronstadt
Michael G. Ronstadt Composes Piece To Save the Vaquita

Cellist Michael G. Ronstadt has joined a group to create awareness of the plight of the Vaquita, the smallest porpoise and the world’s smallest cetacean (the mammal combination of porpoises, dolphins and whales).

27 mins ago
Kingswood
Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’

Melbourne’s Kingwood have used their lockdown downtime to try something completely different. ‘Reveries’, the second Kingswood album of 2020, even features members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

19 hours ago
Shakira
Shakira Pleads For US Government To Reunited Children and Parents

Shakira has penned a heartfelt op-ed for Time magazine about the hundreds of children who have been separated from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn Wants To Get Back To Live Music

Damon Albarn understands that the health crisis is a "medical emergency" but insists it is also an "existential one" too as he urged governments to allow people to play and listen to live music if they wish to.

2 days ago
shaggy
Shaggy To Release Christmas Album

Shaggy has recruited the likes of Joss Stone, Beenie Man and Ne-Yo for 'Christmas In The Islands', which is set for release on November 20, and aims to "transport listeners" to Christmas in the Caribbean.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Grants Politician To Her Catalogue

Taylor Swift has given U.S. politician Eric Swalwell permission to use her music in a new ad aimed at boosting voter turn-out ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

3 days ago
Kasabian, music news, noise11.com
Kasabian Dump Tom Meighan

Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.

7 days ago