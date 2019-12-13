Want Instruments Owned By Rise Against? Here’s How!

Rise Against bassist Joe Principe has set up an online store to do a bit of spring cleaning and offload his impressive collection of instruments.

Some of the basses on offer include signature basses from Roger Waters and U2’s Adam Clayton, a Japanese-built Fender Jaguar and a Gretsch Thunder Jet.

Want to add some volume to your playing? Principe is also offering amps, cabs, and heads from Fender, Orange, and Ampeg. You’ll also find rack effects units and road cases.

Principe was a founding member of Rise Against, giving him twenty years to amass an impressive collection of gear. Fans can click here to see what’s on offer.

Check Out Some Classic Rise Against Below

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments