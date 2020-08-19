 Warning: A David Bowie Clip If You Watch You Can Never Unsee - Noise11.com
In 1975 David Bowie appeared The Cher Show. Somehow Cher talk Bowie into butchering his current hit ‘Young Americans’ by slicing it open like a hamburger bun and filling it with schmaltz.

It was a terrible idea but in all fairness to Bowie, it was at the height of his drug addiction. The Young Americans album was made on heroin. When the Bowie exhibition went around the world, Bowie’s heroin spoon, used during the recording of the Young Americans album, was actually on display.

How did Cher ever get David Bowie to cover Neil Diamond and Perry Como? Oh that’s right, he was on drugs at the time.

Here is the burger with the lot that became known as the Young Americans medley. I mean, even if the theme was songs recorded at the time by Young Americans, how the hell did The Beatles get in there?

Young Americans (Bowie)
Song Sung Blue (Neil Diamond)
One (Three Dog Night)
Da Doo Ron Ron (The Ronettes)
Wedding Bell Blues (Fifth Dimension)
Maybe (The Chantels)
Maybe Baby (Buddy Holly)
Day Tripper (The Beatles)
Blue Moon (The Marcels)
Only You (The Platters)
Temptation (Perry Como)
Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)
Young Blood (The Coasters)
Young Americans (reprise) (Bowie)

Watch and weep:

