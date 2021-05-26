Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson In New Hampshire - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire on an arrest warrant related to an alleged assault at a concert in 2019.

The arrest warrant was issued on 8 October 2019, less than two months after the singer, real name Brian Warner, allegedly assaulted a videographer in the stage pit area of his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on 18 August 2019.

The warrant is for two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

Anthony J. Bean Burpee, the chief of the Gilford Police Department, wrote in an email to The New York Times on Tuesday night that the force decided to publicise the warrant on social media because Manson has allegedly made no effort to return to New Hampshire to answer to the charges, with him adding, “We’ve been attempting to clear the warrant since it was issued.”

Manson’s lawyer Howard King told the publication via email: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanour claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

The warrant comes amid a troubled time in the 52-year-old’s life. In February, his ex-partner, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of domestic abuse during their relationship, and in April, another ex, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, filed a lawsuit in which she accused him of sexual assault and abuse. Earlier this month, his former assistant Ashley Walters filed legal action against Manson for sexual assault and battery.

Manson denied Wood’s claims on social media earlier this year, writing, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

