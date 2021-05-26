 Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson In New Hampshire - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson

Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson In New Hampshire

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2021

in News

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire on an arrest warrant related to an alleged assault at a concert in 2019.

The arrest warrant was issued on 8 October 2019, less than two months after the singer, real name Brian Warner, allegedly assaulted a videographer in the stage pit area of his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on 18 August 2019.

The warrant is for two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

Anthony J. Bean Burpee, the chief of the Gilford Police Department, wrote in an email to The New York Times on Tuesday night that the force decided to publicise the warrant on social media because Manson has allegedly made no effort to return to New Hampshire to answer to the charges, with him adding, “We’ve been attempting to clear the warrant since it was issued.”

Manson’s lawyer Howard King told the publication via email: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanour claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

The warrant comes amid a troubled time in the 52-year-old’s life. In February, his ex-partner, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of domestic abuse during their relationship, and in April, another ex, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, filed a lawsuit in which she accused him of sexual assault and abuse. Earlier this month, his former assistant Ashley Walters filed legal action against Manson for sexual assault and battery.

Manson denied Wood’s claims on social media earlier this year, writing, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden Undergoes Hip Surgery

Bruce Dickinson has revealed he underwent hip replacement surgery after being diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

9 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Oasis Scrap Plans For New Greatest Hits

Noel Gallagher has claimed an Oasis greatest hits album was scrapped after a disagreement with his estranged sibling Liam Gallagher.

11 hours ago
DMX photo by Jonathan Mannion
Posthumous DMX Track Released

A new posthumous DMX song has been released.

12 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Calls Motorhead’s Lemmy His ‘Rock God’

Ozzy Osbourne has written his thoughts on Lemmy from Motorhead, who was one of his collaborators on Ozyy’s 1991 album ‘No More Tears’.

21 hours ago
The Scientists Negativity
The Scientists To Release ‘Negativity’ in June

The Scientists have a new album coming in June. ‘Negativity’ is out June 11. Henry Rollins previewed the song ‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ on his radio show on KCRW last weekend.

22 hours ago
Custard
Custard To Spend The Second Half Of 2021 Touring

Custard will hit the road in July to tour ‘Respect All Lifeforms’, their 2020 album that was sidelined due to the pandemic.

23 hours ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums: Delta Goodrem ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ Debuts At No 1

Delta Goodrem sees her seventh studio album "Bridge Over Troubled Dreams" become her fifth No.1 Album in Australia this week.

3 days ago