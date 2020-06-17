 Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan Revisits An Old Billy Thorpe Song - Noise11.com
Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan Revisits An Old Billy Thorpe Song

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2020

in News

Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan has gathered up some mates to record a new version of Billy Thorpe’s ‘Early Morning’.

Morgan’s 2020 edition of the song features Tony Mitchell and Garth Porter of Sherbet on bass and backing vocals, Juan Gonzales on rhythm and lead guitar and Gordon Rytmeister in drums.

Morgan performed the song at Billy Thorpe’s funeral in 2007. “In my Aztecs days Billy Thorpe and I shared an album “Thumpin Pig and Puffin Billy” recorded 1973. Apart from band tracks we both performed one solo track. Billy’s one “Early Morning” was written by him,” Pig says. “Overall it has felt good to cover a largely never heard and forgotten song by Thorpie As Billy always said when gigging ” hope you like it “.”

Morgan and Thorpe originally released the song on their 1973 collaboration ‘Thump’n Pig and Puffin Billy: Down Under’. The album is available from Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records.

