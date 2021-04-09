Watch David Gilmour Perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Albatross’ - Noise11.com

David Gilmour’s performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Albatross’, written by the late Peter Green, has premiered on YouTube.

Original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green died on 25 June 2020. Mike Fleetwood honored Peter just months before with the Mick Fleetwood and Friends Celebrates The Music of Peter Green concert in London.

The concert featured Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, Noel Gallagher, Pete Townshend, Neil Finn, Kirk Hammett and many more.

Mick said, “Peter Green taught me two unassailable lessons when it came to music: less is more and don’t worry about being clever. He played from his heart, which is why so many people, musicians, and appreciators alike, gathered in London to pay tribute to him, all of us together bearing witness to the magic of Peter’s music. He revealed himself in his art, which sometimes happens at great cost, as it was with Peter. He showed so much of himself that he had to withdraw. And he did. May he rest easy. He was loved and he will be missed.”

Watch David Gilmour perform ‘Albatross’.

