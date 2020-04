Eddie Vedder used his ‘One World: Together At Home platform to perform a new Pearl Jam song ‘River Cross’.

Vedder gave the world a stripped down acoustic version of the song which ppears in its original form on the new Pearl Jam album ‘Gigaton’.

Watch:

