 Watch Gordon Lightfoot Perform Stunning ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ For Canada Day 2020 - Noise11.com
Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot

Watch Gordon Lightfoot Perform Stunning ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ For Canada Day 2020

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2020

in News

81-year old Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot has performed a stunning version of his 1970 classic ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ and his 1986 hit ‘I’ll Tag Along’ from the front of his house for Canada Day 2020.

“When I got asked to do this I had to think about it,” Lightfoot says. “You try and stay in practice. I want to come back after the plague dies down. We are sitting it out. We’ll be back. Think positive.”

Lightfoot started singing as a child in the early 1940s. He made his first appearance at age 12 at Massey Hall in Toronto. In the 1960s his songs were covered by Ian and Sylvia Tyson, Judy Collins, Marty Robbins, Richie Havens and the Kingston Trio.

In 1965 Gordon signed a management deal with Bob Dylan’s manager Albert Grossman. Soon after he appeared at the Newport Jazz Festival and performed on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson sing Dylan’s ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’.

Lightfoot signed with Warner Brothers’ Reprise Records in 1970 and released ‘If You Could Read My Mind’. It became his first international hit although he had already had seven Top 40 hits prior to that in Canada.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Knickerbockers
Jimmy Walker of The Knickerbockers Dies

Jimmy Walker, the drummer for 60s band The Knickerbockers, has passed away.

3 hours ago
John Lodge
Moody Blues’ John Lodge Releases Iso Song ‘In These Crazy Times’

John Lodge of The Moody Blues has created a new song in isolation about isolation titled ‘In These Crazy Times’.

July 10, 2020
Joe Porcaro
Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Joe Porcaro, a one-time musician for Rosemary Clooney, has died at age 90.

July 8, 2020
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman
Ringo Starr Turns 80 With An All-Starr Party

Ringo Starr is the first Beatle to turn 80 years old and he celebrated by streaming in his famous friends for an all-Starr performance.

July 8, 2020
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Objects To His Songs At Trump Rally

Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.

July 7, 2020
Ennio Morricone
Composer Ennio Morricone Dies At Age 91

Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most famous soundtrack composers, has died at the age of 91.

July 6, 2020
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman
Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With All-Starr Streaming Party

Ringo Starr will become the first Beatle to pass the benchmark 80th birthday on 7 July and will celebrate like a superStarr.

July 2, 2020