Watch Gordon Lightfoot Perform Stunning ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ For Canada Day 2020

81-year old Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot has performed a stunning version of his 1970 classic ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ and his 1986 hit ‘I’ll Tag Along’ from the front of his house for Canada Day 2020.
“When I got asked to do this I had to think about it,” Lightfoot says. “You try and stay in practice. I want to come back after the plague dies down. We are sitting it out. We’ll be back. Think positive.”
Lightfoot started singing as a child in the early 1940s. He made his first appearance at age 12 at Massey Hall in Toronto. In the 1960s his songs were covered by Ian and Sylvia Tyson, Judy Collins, Marty Robbins, Richie Havens and the Kingston Trio.
In 1965 Gordon signed a management deal with Bob Dylan’s manager Albert Grossman. Soon after he appeared at the Newport Jazz Festival and performed on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson sing Dylan’s ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’.
Lightfoot signed with Warner Brothers’ Reprise Records in 1970 and released ‘If You Could Read My Mind’. It became his first international hit although he had already had seven Top 40 hits prior to that in Canada.
