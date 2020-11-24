 Watch Midnight Oil ‘First Nation’ With Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Midnight Oil ‘First Nation’ With Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2020

in News

Midnight Oil have a video for ‘First Nation’, a song from their first album in 18 years, ‘The Makaratta Project’.

‘First Nation’ features indigenous artists Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith. The video was made by Mushroom Creative House for The Sound television show on the ABC.

‘The Makaratta Project is the first of two new Midnight Oil albums. In a non-Covid year the second album would have been released by now. Expect it now in 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Video For ‘Distance’, His Tribute To Dad Eddie Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli, has released a video in honour of his father Eddie Van Halen.

5 mins ago
Bruce Hearn
Bruce Hearn Debuts ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ Video

Former Strange Tenants member Bruce Hearn has debuted his version of Woody Guthrie’s ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ in a new video with The Machinists.

11 hours ago
Palace Intruder Michael Fagan Once Recorded ‘God Save The Queen’

If you have been watching ‘The Crown’ you will have seen the episode dramatizing the real-life situation when commoner Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace and made his way to the Queen’s bedroom. The year was 1982.

23 hours ago
Malcolm Young, AC/DC, Ros O'Gorman, photo
Cliff Williams Says Malcolm Young Would Like AC/DC ‘Power Up’

Cliff Williams hopes the late Malcolm Young is “looking down” on AC/DC and “liking” their new record.

2 days ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
John Lennon ‘Double Fantasy’ Signed For Mark Chapman To Be Auctioned

A signed copy of John Lennon's 'Double Fantasy', signed by Lennon for murderer Mark Chapman just hours before Chapman killed Lennon, is up for auction.

2 days ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: AC/DC ‘Power Up’ Becomes Australia’s 900th No 1 Album

Landing the 900th No.1 Album this week, plus the first act to land a No.1 Album in the past five decades is AC/DC with their 17th studio album "Power Up" (or as PWRϟUP). 

2 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Why AC/DC Never Play ‘It’s a Long Way To The Top’

AC/DC have rarely performed the classic ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock n Roll)’. The song was only played at AC/DC shows between 1975 and 1979. During that time they performed it 235 times which is a lot, but then as an Australian pub band it was not usual for the band to play seven times a week and sometimes twice on the same day.

2 days ago