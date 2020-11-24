Watch Midnight Oil ‘First Nation’ With Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have a video for ‘First Nation’, a song from their first album in 18 years, ‘The Makaratta Project’.
‘First Nation’ features indigenous artists Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith. The video was made by Mushroom Creative House for The Sound television show on the ABC.
‘The Makaratta Project is the first of two new Midnight Oil albums. In a non-Covid year the second album would have been released by now. Expect it now in 2021.
