Neil Finn has performed a cover of the David Bowie classic ‘Heroes’ at his house in New Zealand.

Finn is popping up every day at 3pm (PT) with a song from his Crowded House archives or the occasional cover or request.

On Friday he performed Crowded House’s ‘Distant Sun’ with his sons Liam and Elroy.

Watch:

