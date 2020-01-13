 Watch Patti Smith Perform A Gobsmacking After The Gold Rush On The Tonight Show - Noise11.com
Watch Patti Smith Perform A Gobsmacking After The Gold Rush On The Tonight Show

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2020

in News

Patti Smith has performed a astounding version of Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush’ in the unusual location of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, possibility the cheesiest of the late show presenters, seemed generally in awe of the punk poet legend.

Patti Smith was charming and informative in a very rare laid-back interview. Patti told Fallon that it was her first ever late-night interview.

Patti told the story about an encounter with Bob Dylan. “He actually came to see our band when we were making some headway around 1974. Then he came backstage. In those days, Bob was scarcely seen. I loved him so much. He came in the room and he says “hey, are there any poets in here”. I said, “I hate poetry”. I was such a jerk”.

She said that also that night “they took our picture and it was in the cover of Village Voice. I thought he is going to think I tried to exploit him. I thought he would be really mad. I was walking down the street in The Village and here he comes, he had the newspaper with him. He said “do you know these people”. I said “you’re not mad?” and he just laughed.

Watch the Patti Smith interview:

She also had this to say about meeting Keanu Reeves:

Patti Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand for Bluesfest Touring in April.

Date are:

15 and 15 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
21 and 22 April, Melbourne, The Forum
25, 27 and 29 April, Auckland, Town Hall

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

