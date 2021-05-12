 Watch Pink’s All I Know So Far Trailer - Noise11.com
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Watch Pink’s All I Know So Far Trailer

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 12, 2021

in News

Pink has a documentary ‘All I Know So Far’ all set to stream and a new song to go along with it.

The doco goes behind the scene of the ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour. The visuals take us into the workings of the tour, meeting the crew and Pink’s family. The film was directed by Michael Gracey who worked on ‘The Greatest Showman’.

‘All I Know So Far’ details how Pink handles both her professional life and caring for her kids. Her two children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, and husband, Carey Hart, feature in the documentary.

‘All I Know So Far’ will premiere on Amazon Prime on 21 May.

Pink : All I Know So Far video

