Watch Smith/Kotzen ‘Scars’ Video - Noise11.com

Smith/Kotzen is Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and The Winery Gods Richie Kotzen. Their debut album is coming March 26.

Smith and Kotzen have made a video for the song ‘Scars’. Richie says, ‘I remember Scars being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging. This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us’.

Work on the Smith/Kotzen album became in Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020. Kevin Shirley mixed the album.

Smith recruited his Iron Maiden mate Nicko McBrian for drums on ‘Solar Fire’. Ritchie’s band mate Tal Bergman plays drums on three tracks ‘You Don’t Know Me’, ‘I Wanna Stay’ and ‘‘Til Tomorrow’. Ricthie plays drums on the other five tracks.

‘Smith/Kotzen’ by Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen will be released on 26 March, 2021.

The full track-listing is:

Taking My Chances

Running

Scars

Some People

Glory Road

Solar Fire

You Don’t Know Me

I Wanna Stay

‘Til Tomorrow

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments