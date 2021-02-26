 Watch Smith/Kotzen ‘Scars’ Video - Noise11.com
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen photo by John McMurtrie

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen photo by John McMurtrie

Watch Smith/Kotzen ‘Scars’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 26, 2021

in News

Smith/Kotzen is Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and The Winery Gods Richie Kotzen. Their debut album is coming March 26.

Smith and Kotzen have made a video for the song ‘Scars’. Richie says, ‘I remember Scars being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging. This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us’.

Work on the Smith/Kotzen album became in Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020. Kevin Shirley mixed the album.

Smith recruited his Iron Maiden mate Nicko McBrian for drums on ‘Solar Fire’. Ritchie’s band mate Tal Bergman plays drums on three tracks ‘You Don’t Know Me’, ‘I Wanna Stay’ and ‘‘Til Tomorrow’. Ricthie plays drums on the other five tracks.

‘Smith/Kotzen’ by Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen will be released on 26 March, 2021.

The full track-listing is:
Taking My Chances
Running
Scars
Some People
Glory Road
Solar Fire
You Don’t Know Me
I Wanna Stay
‘Til Tomorrow

