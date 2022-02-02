Watch The Smile Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Cover Joe Jackson - Noise11.com

The Smile, the side-project for Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood performed a Joe Jackson classic at their shows in London this week.

On January 30, The Smile played two shows with exactly the same setlist (filmed presumably for an official release) at Magazine London in London. Both shows ended with Joe Jackson’s ‘Its Different For Girls’.

‘Its Different For Girls’ was released on Jackson’s second album ‘I’m The Man’, released in October 1979, just six months after his debut ‘Look Sharp’ (featuring ‘Is She Really Going Out With Him’).

‘Its Different For Girls’ was Jackson’s highest ever charting single in the UK, reaching no 5.

Yorke and Greenwood formed The Smile in 2021 with Tom Skinner of Songs of Kemet and made their debut appearance at Glastonbury 2021. The shows this week were their second, third and fourth ever performance. They will tour the Europe in May 2022.

