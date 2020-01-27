 Watch The Trailer for Mick Jagger’s The Burnt Orange Heresy - Noise11.com
Watch The Trailer for Mick Jagger’s The Burnt Orange Heresy

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2020

in News

‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’, the movie starring Mick Jagger as art dealer/devil, will have its major release on 6 March, 2020.

The movie, also starring Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang, was debuted at the 76th Venice International Film Festival in September 2019.

The plot … Hired to steal a rare painting from one of most enigmatic painters of all time, an ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as the operation spins out of control.

Jagger’s previous film role was a small part in ‘The Bank Job’ of 2008.

