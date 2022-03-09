 Wayne Kramer Has An All MC5 And First MC5 Album in 51 Years - Noise11.com
Wayne Kramer Facebook profile pic

Wayne Kramer Facebook profile pic

Wayne Kramer Has An All MC5 And First MC5 Album in 51 Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2022

in News

Warner Kramer has put together a brand new MC5 line-up with Brad Brooks of Pollo Elastico, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Vicki Randle of Mavis Staples band and Stevie Salas from the David Bowie band.

Kramer will also tour the new MC5 and Wayne and the band will release a brand new MC5 album in 2022 produced by Bob Ezrin.

MC5 released two album ‘Back In The USA’ in 1970 and ‘High Time’ in 1971. They are best known for ‘Kick Out The Jams’.

MC5 broke up in 1973 but in 2018 Kramer put together MC50 to mark the 50th anniversary of ‘Kick Out The Jams’. That band featured Matt Cameron of Soundgarden, Brendan Canty of Fugazi and Billy Gould of Faith No More. They toured Australia with Alice Cooper in 2020, weeks before lockdown.

MC5 2022 dates are:

05-05 Detroit, MI – El Club
05-06 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird
05-07 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
05-08 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
05-12 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
05-13 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
05-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre
05-15 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

