Weezer Release Second Song From ‘Van Weezer’

Weezer have released the second song from their upcoming 14th album ‘Van Weezer’.
Check out ‘Hero’.
Van Weezer is Weezer’s clever way of worshipping their metal gods, Van Halen but all members are hard rock fans. Rivers was a huge KISS fan; Brian was a big Black Sabbath fan; Pat worshipped at the altar of Van Halen and Rush; Scott loved Slayer and Metallica.
Weezer announced today that ‘Van Weezer’ has been delayed because of COVID-19. However they say, “In honor of the real heroes, the band has teamed up with Postmates to support healthcare heroes caring for COVID-19 patients. Tonight, hero nurses at LA’s Good Samaritan Hospital will be sent meals from Uncle Paulie’s Deli during their breaks thanks to Weezer, Postmates and Feed Hero Nurses, a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts that is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines”.
