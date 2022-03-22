Weezer To Release Four Seasonal EPs Starting With Spring - Noise11.com

Weezer will release four E.P.’s across four seasons with the first starting now for the North American springtime.
‘SZNZ: Spring’ is the first of the series. The next three ‘SZNZ: Summer’, ‘SZNZ: Autumn’, and ‘SZNZ: Winter’ are yet to be recorded.
The classic work of Vivaldi ‘The Four Seasons’ is the inspiration for the works and each E.P. contains a song that pays homage to Vivaldi’s classical masterpiece. The ‘Spring’ EP begins with “Opening Night,” featuring Rivers Cuomo singing to the tune of La Primavera.
‘SZNZ: Spring’ tracklisting:
Opening Night
Angels On Vacation
A Little Bit of Love
The Garden of Eden
The Sound of Drums
All This Love
Wild At Heart
Across the Meadow
