Weezer To Release Four Seasonal EPs Starting With Spring - Noise11.com

Weezer will release four E.P.’s across four seasons with the first starting now for the North American springtime.

‘SZNZ: Spring’ is the first of the series. The next three ‘SZNZ: Summer’, ‘SZNZ: Autumn’, and ‘SZNZ: Winter’ are yet to be recorded.

The classic work of Vivaldi ‘The Four Seasons’ is the inspiration for the works and each E.P. contains a song that pays homage to Vivaldi’s classical masterpiece. The ‘Spring’ EP begins with “Opening Night,” featuring Rivers Cuomo singing to the tune of La Primavera.

‘SZNZ: Spring’ tracklisting:

Opening Night

Angels On Vacation

A Little Bit of Love

The Garden of Eden

The Sound of Drums

All This Love

Wild At Heart

Across the Meadow

