Weezer To Release Four Seasonal EPs Starting With Spring - Noise11.com

Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriver Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriver Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Weezer To Release Four Seasonal EPs Starting With Spring

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2022

in News

Weezer will release four E.P.’s across four seasons with the first starting now for the North American springtime.

‘SZNZ: Spring’ is the first of the series. The next three ‘SZNZ: Summer’, ‘SZNZ: Autumn’, and ‘SZNZ: Winter’ are yet to be recorded.

The classic work of Vivaldi ‘The Four Seasons’ is the inspiration for the works and each E.P. contains a song that pays homage to Vivaldi’s classical masterpiece. The ‘Spring’ EP begins with “Opening Night,” featuring Rivers Cuomo singing to the tune of La Primavera.

‘SZNZ: Spring’ tracklisting:

Opening Night
Angels On Vacation
A Little Bit of Love
The Garden of Eden
The Sound of Drums
All This Love
Wild At Heart
Across the Meadow

