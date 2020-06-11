 What Was AC/DC’s Biggest American Hit? It Will Surprise You! - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

What Was AC/DC’s Biggest American Hit? It Will Surprise You!

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2020

in News

AC/DC had their first Top 20 hit in Australia with ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ in 1975. They have clocked up 18 Top 40 hits to date in Australia. What about America? You’d think they would have had a similar amount of hits in the USA, right? Wrong!

AC/DC have only had three Top 40 hits in America. Their biggest one was 1990’s ‘Money Talks’ from the Thunderstruck album and that only reached no 23.

What is even stranger is that the title track of the album ‘Money Talks’ came from ‘Thunderstuck’, their highest charting song ever in Australia at no 4, didn’t even make the Top 100 in the USA.

The only other two charting AC/DC songs in America were ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ and ‘Back In Black’ but they only just crept into the bottom of the chart.

‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ peaked at no 35 in the USA but has since clocked up over 170 million YouTube views.

‘Back In Black’ (the single) stalled at no 37 but has now had over 619 million YouTube views.

AC/DC highest charting Top 40 hits in Australia are:

Thunderstruck (no 4, 1990)
Heatseeker (no 5, 1988)
Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution (no 7, 1980)
You Shook Me All Night Long (no 8, 1980)
It’s A Long Way To The Top (no 9, 1975)
Who Made Who (no 9, 1986)
High Voltage (no 10, 1975)
Jailbreak (no 10, 1976)
Hard As A Rock (no 14, 1995)
Are You Ready (no 18, 1991)
T.N.T. (no 19, 1976)
Big Gun (no 19, 1993)
Baby Please Don’t Go (no 20, 1975)
Money Talks (no 21, 1990)
Satellite Blues (no 23, 2000)
Highway To Hell (no 24, 1979)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (no 29, 1976)
Highway To Hell (live) (no 29, 1992)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bonnie Pointer
Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies Aged 69

Bonnie Pointer, of the legendary soul group The Pointer Sisters, has passed away at age 69. No cause of death has been given.

2 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Protests With New Song ‘No Flags’

Elvis Costello has spoken out about the current world situation with the biting new song ‘No Flag’.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen ’41 Shots’ To George Floyd

Bruce Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd during the latest episode of his weekly radio show.

5 days ago
Madder Lake Live Adventures
Gil Matthews Aztec Records Releases Rare Madder Lake Live

Gil Matthews latest Aztec Record is a double CD of mostly previously unreleased live Madder Lake recordings.

6 days ago
The Sweet with Steve Priest on the right
Steve Priest of The Sweet Dead at 72

The Sweet bass player Steve Priest has died at age 72.

6 days ago
Wilbur Wilde photo by Ros O'Gorman
Wilbur Wilde Tells Brian Mannix He Had A Sex Scene In Mad Max

Wilbur Wilde has told Brian Mannix a very funny story about his small part in Mad Max on Brian’s new Podcast with Kevin Hiller ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’.

7 days ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Iggy Pop Goes In Fighting For Big Cats

Iggy Pop has called on Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to co-sponsor the proposed Big Cat Public Safety Act to protect tigers and other big cat species from animal abuse.

June 4, 2020