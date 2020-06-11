What Was AC/DC’s Biggest American Hit? It Will Surprise You! - Noise11.com

AC/DC had their first Top 20 hit in Australia with ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ in 1975. They have clocked up 18 Top 40 hits to date in Australia. What about America? You’d think they would have had a similar amount of hits in the USA, right? Wrong!

AC/DC have only had three Top 40 hits in America. Their biggest one was 1990’s ‘Money Talks’ from the Thunderstruck album and that only reached no 23.

What is even stranger is that the title track of the album ‘Money Talks’ came from ‘Thunderstuck’, their highest charting song ever in Australia at no 4, didn’t even make the Top 100 in the USA.

The only other two charting AC/DC songs in America were ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ and ‘Back In Black’ but they only just crept into the bottom of the chart.

‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ peaked at no 35 in the USA but has since clocked up over 170 million YouTube views.

‘Back In Black’ (the single) stalled at no 37 but has now had over 619 million YouTube views.

AC/DC highest charting Top 40 hits in Australia are:

Thunderstruck (no 4, 1990)

Heatseeker (no 5, 1988)

Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution (no 7, 1980)

You Shook Me All Night Long (no 8, 1980)

It’s A Long Way To The Top (no 9, 1975)

Who Made Who (no 9, 1986)

High Voltage (no 10, 1975)

Jailbreak (no 10, 1976)

Hard As A Rock (no 14, 1995)

Are You Ready (no 18, 1991)

T.N.T. (no 19, 1976)

Big Gun (no 19, 1993)

Baby Please Don’t Go (no 20, 1975)

Money Talks (no 21, 1990)

Satellite Blues (no 23, 2000)

Highway To Hell (no 24, 1979)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (no 29, 1976)

Highway To Hell (live) (no 29, 1992)

