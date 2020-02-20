Whitesnake and Scorpions Play Their First Shows of 2020 In Melbourne

Both Whitesnake and Scorpions reactivated in Australia on Wednesday (19 February) playing their first shows for 2020.

Scorpions had a couple of months off over Christmas. Their previous show was in Slovakia in November, 2019. Whitesnake last played in Columbia in October.

The Melbourne show for Live Nation was a continuation of the Flesh and Blood world tour for Whitesnake and the Crazy World tour for Scorpions.

Here is the state of play for both Whitesnake and Scorpions.

Whitesnake setlist, Melbourne 19 February, 2020

Bad Boys (from Whitesnake, 1987)

Slide It In (from Slide It In, 1984)

Love Ain’t No Stranger (from Slide It In, 1984)

Hey You (You Make Me Rock) (from Flesh & Blood, 2019)

Slow an’ Easy (from Slide It In, 1984)

Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City (from Live … In The Heart of the City, 1980)

Trouble Is Your Middle Name (from Flesh & Blood, 2019)

Guitar Duel (including waltzing matilda)

Shut Up & Kiss Me (from Flesh & Blood, 2019)

Drum Solo

Is This Love (from Whitesnake, 1987)

Fool for Your Loving (from Ready and Willing, 1980)

Give Me All Your Love (from Whitesnake, 1987)

Here I Go Again (from Whitesnake, 1987)

Still of the Night (from Whitesnake, 1987)

Scorpions setlist, Melbourne 19 February, 2020

Crazy World (from Crazy World, 1990)

Going Out With a Bang (from Return To Forever, 2015)

Make It Real (from Animal Magnetism, 1980)

The Zoo (from Animal Magnetism, 1980)

Coast to Coast (from Lovedrive, 1979)

Top of the Bill / Steamrock Fever / Speedy’s Coming / Catch Your Train (from In Trance, 1975, Taken By Force, 1977, Fly It Like A Rainbow, 1976, Virgin Killer, 1976)

We Built This House (from Return To Forever, 2015)

Send Me an Angel (Acoustic) (from Crazy World, 1990)

Wind of Change (from Crazy World, 1990)

Tease Me Please Me (from Crazy World, 1990)

Drum Solo

Big City Nights (from Love At First Sting, 1984)

Encore:

Still Loving You (from Love At First Sting, 1984)

Rock You Like a Hurricane (from Love At First Sting, 1984)

More Whitesnake and Scorpions Dates

22 February, Sydney, Qudos Arena

24 February, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

