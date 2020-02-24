 Whitesnake and Scorpions Sydney Show Rescheduled For Wednesday - Noise11.com
The Scorpions, music news, music

Scorpions

Whitesnake and Scorpions Sydney Show Rescheduled For Wednesday

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2020

in News

The postponed Whitesnake and Scorpions show for Sydney has been rescheduled for this Wednesday 26 February.

The show from last Saturday was postponed after Scorpions singer Klaus Meine had emergency surgery for the removal of a kidney stone in Melbourne.

Whitesnake and Scorpions played the first show of their Australian tour in Melbourne last Wednesday. The Saturday Sydney show was postponed but Monday’s Brisbane show has been cancelled.

In a statement Live Nation have announced, “The Scorpions and Whitesnake show which was meant to go ahead at Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday the 22nd of February has now been rescheduled to take place this Wednesday the 26th of February. All existing tickets remain valid without the need for exchange”.

For further details head to Live Nation.

