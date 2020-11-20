Who Is In The Jane Barnes Band Playing The Heart of St Kilda Concert? - Noise11.com

Jane Barnes is keeping it in the family for her Jane Barnes Band perform for the Heart of St Kilda concert in December.

Jane didn’t need to go far to put this band together. Her guitarist if brother-in-law Diesel and singer husband Jimmy Barnes.

“I’ve got two amazing members, Diesel and Jimmy, my singer,” Janes Barnes tells Noise11.com. “It is great having Jimmy because he sings over all my mistakes. He is loud enough to cover me. We are going to do a song with Diesel, one of Australia’s best guitar players”.

Mark ‘Diesel’ Lizotte is married to Jane’s sister Jep. “He set me up with a Taylor guitar that was easy for me to play. I am humbled to have all these amazing musicians in my life. They have all been so encouraging. We aim to connect with people when we can’t go out and perform gigs. A virtual concert is exactly what it has all been about for this band anyway”.

Diesel and Jimmy go back to the 80s together, when Mark still had Johnny Diesel & The Injectors and was also Jimmy’s guitar player. “He opened for Jimmy and then played with Jimmy. That was an amazing tour,” Jane said.

The Jane Barnes Band will be part of The Heart of St Kilda Concert. “It’s a big family of musicians, all close and connected. Australia is a small industry and there is a lot of mutual respect. They all tour together, make music together, and they are always the first to help.

And as for a Jane Barnes solo album? “That’s never going to happen. I only do it for fun,” she says.

The 2020 Heart of St Kilda line-up is:

The Living End

Missy Higgins

Billy Bragg

Effie

Rick Springfield

Jane Barnes Band FT Jimmy Barnes & Diesel

Marlon Williams

Kev Carmody

Jen Cloher

The Merindas

Alice Skye

Billy Miller & Rebecca Barnard

DATE Wednesday, 2 December

WHAT Heart of St Kilda Concert

Live Stream from the Palais Theatre, St Kilda.

TIME Virtual doors open at 7.30pm Concert starts 8pm

TICKETS $42.90 inclusive

Ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments