Widespread Panic Drummer Todd Nance Dead At 57

Todd Nance, the original drummer for Widespread Panic, has died at the age of 57.

Nance was a co-founder of Widespread panic out of Athens, Georgia in 1986. Todd officially left the band in 2016 but in 2014 took time off due to personal issues and was replaced with Duane Trucks for touring. Nance did not play on the 2015 Widespread Panic album ‘Street Dogs’. That album featured Trucks on drums credited as a guest musician. However, Todd received a songwriting credit for most songs on the record.

Nance rejoined the band in 2016 for four shows.

Todd Nance was born in Chattanooga, TN in 1962. In 1986 he connected with Michael Houser and with John Bell and Dave Schools formed the original line-up of Widespread Panic.

Widespread Panic are a jam band with contemporaries The Grateful Dead, Phish and Dave Matthews Band. The band has sold over three million records.

He was also a member of the side-project brute between 1995 and 2002. That band was Widespread panic minus Domingo Ortiz plus Vic Chesnutt. He was also a member of Barbra Cue in 1997, a supergroup cover band. Todd would also occasionally perform in Widespread Panic downtime with his mates billed as Todd Nance & Friends.

From the Nance Family:

It is with great sadness that we announce that Todd Nance, a founding member of Widespread Panic, passed away early this morning in Athens, GA from sudden and unexpectedly severe complications of a chronic illness. There are no services being planned at this time, but information will be shared as decisions are made regarding the best way to honor Todd’s extraordinary life and career. The Nance family appreciates the love and support of all and requests that their privacy be honored during this hard time.

From the Widespread Panic Family:

With heavy Hearts and Loving memories we say good bye to our Brother Todd Alton Nance. Widespread Panic was born the night of Todd’s first show. He and Mikey had played music together in High school (maybe Junior high) and with a lucky thought, Michael tracked him down and asked him to join us – because we had a gig, but needed a drummer. For thirty years Todd was the engine of the Widespread Panic. He wrote great songs, and was a giving and forgiving collaborator. T Man was the epitome of a “team player.” Drove the Band and drove the van.

Funny, adventurous, and a very kind Soul, we wish Todd and his Family peace during this sad time after so many happy times.

Safe travels, Brother Todd.

With Love, the Boys and Girls of Widespread Panic

