will.i.am Has Pitched Tom Jones A Song

by Music-News.com on July 23, 2020

in News

will.i.am sent his fellow The Voice U.K. coach Tom Jones a new song as a birthday gift – but isn’t sure if the crooner ever received the message.

Jones turned 80 last month, and the Black Eyed Peas star told Britain’s Daily Star newspaper he doesn’t believe Tom has his number saved on his phone, so probably deleted the message.

“I made Tom a song but I am not sure if he got it,” he shared. “He probably didn’t realise whose number it was. I sent it to him on a text message.”

Both Tom and Will have worked on the U.K. series of the TV talent contest since its inception in 2012, with the Sex Bomb star taking a one-year leave in 2016.

Meanwhile, Will has been productive amid the Covid-19 lockdown, and teased he’s already hard at work on a follow-up to the Where is the Love? hitmakers’ latest album, Translation, which was released in June.

“There has been lots of studio time,” he said. “I get up every morning at 7 am. I come to the studio and I try and write three songs a day before 1 pm. Then I get on the phone with my tech team and we build stuff.”

The 45 year old also revealed he and his friends have turned to music to “cope” with the current crisis, explaining: “We have brainstorming sessions at night. We conspire the most beautiful things to cope with what has been going on and it has been great.”

