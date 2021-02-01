WOMADelaide Replace Sampa The Great With Two Acts - Noise11.com

With Sampa The Great dropping out of WOMADelaide Pitjantjatjara/Torres Strait Islander artist Miiesha and PNG-born, Melbourne-based artist Kaiit have been added to the festival.
WOMADelaide has also added Siberian Tiger who will open for The Teskey Brothers and Midnight Oil.
WOMADELAIDE 2021 SUNSET CONCERT SERIES
5-8 March, King Rodney Park, Adelaide, South Australia
FRIDAY 5 MARCH – Lior, Nigel Westlake and The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra -Compassion /
Archie Roach / Sarah Blasko
SATURDAY 6 MARCH – MRLN X RKM / Vika & Linda / Midnight Oil
SUNDAY 7 MARCH – Kaiit / Miiesha / Tash Sultana
MONDAY 8 MARCH – Siberian Tiger / The Teskey Brothers / Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators: Makarrata Live
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook