WOMADelaide Replace Sampa The Great With Two Acts - Noise11.com

WOMADelaide Replace Sampa The Great With Two Acts

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2021

in News

With Sampa The Great dropping out of WOMADelaide Pitjantjatjara/Torres Strait Islander artist Miiesha and PNG-born, Melbourne-based artist Kaiit have been added to the festival.

WOMADelaide has also added Siberian Tiger who will open for The Teskey Brothers and Midnight Oil.

WOMADELAIDE 2021 SUNSET CONCERT SERIES
5-8 March, King Rodney Park, Adelaide, South Australia

FRIDAY 5 MARCH – Lior, Nigel Westlake and The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra -Compassion /
Archie Roach / Sarah Blasko

SATURDAY 6 MARCH – MRLN X RKM / Vika & Linda / Midnight Oil

SUNDAY 7 MARCH – Kaiit / Miiesha / Tash Sultana

MONDAY 8 MARCH – Siberian Tiger / The Teskey Brothers / Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators: Makarrata Live

