Yeasayer Is No More

Yeasayer have split and the Australian tour has gone down the toilet with the band.

Yeasayer had dates for Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide in February 2020. Ticket refunds will be announced by the promoter soon.

“We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.

“We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.”

Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton and Anand Wilder formed Yeasayer in Brooklyn, New York in 2006. They released from albums from ‘All Hour Cymbals’ (2007) to ‘Erotic Reruns’ in 2019.

