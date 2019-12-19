 Yeasayer Is No More - Noise11.com
Yeasayer

Yeasayer

Yeasayer Is No More

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2019

in News

Yeasayer have split and the Australian tour has gone down the toilet with the band.

Yeasayer had dates for Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide in February 2020. Ticket refunds will be announced by the promoter soon.

“We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.

“We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.”

Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton and Anand Wilder formed Yeasayer in Brooklyn, New York in 2006. They released from albums from ‘All Hour Cymbals’ (2007) to ‘Erotic Reruns’ in 2019.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angie McMahon
Australian Music Prize Nominees Announced

The annual Australian Music Prize - one of the most lauded awards in Australian music - has announced their shortlist for 2019 and there are some amazing records on it.

3 hours ago
Casey Barnes
Casey Barnes Covers Tones And I ‘Dance Monkey’

Casey Barnes has created his take on the 2019 hit of the year ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I.

4 hours ago
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis Immortalised In Mississippi

Legendary musician Jerry Lee Lewis has been given a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail, which will be displayed outside of his ranch in Nesbit.

4 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 15th March 2008 photo by Mandy Hall
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Under The Graveyard’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted an autobiographical video detailing his drunken, drug-fucked early years with his new video ‘Under The Graveyard’.

5 hours ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Steven Tyler Discusses Human Dynamics Within Aerosmith

Steven Tyler spent "many years" feeling angry at his bandmates and management for forcing him to get sober.

16 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Grammy Museum To Open Amy Winehouse Exhibit

An Amy Winehouse exhibition is to open at Los Angeles' Grammy Museum next month.

17 hours ago
Jarvis Cocker, Pulp
Jarvis Cocker C**ts Are Still Running The World On Track To Be UK’s No 1 Christmas Song

The attempt to make Jarvis Cocker’s ‘C**ts Are Still Running The World’ the number one song in the UK looks like it may just pay off.

1 day ago