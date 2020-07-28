 Yellowcard Drops Juice WRLD Lawsuit - Noise11.com
Yellowcard Drops Juice WRLD Lawsuit

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2020

in News

Yellowcard has dropped its lawsuit against Juice WRLD. The band originally filed papers in October 2019 claiming the rapper’s song ‘Lucid Dreams’ had used parts of their 2006 track ‘Holly Wood Died’, but after Juice WRLD died in December 2019, they reconsidered their claim as they felt “uncomfortable” pursuing his grieving mother over the alleged infringement.

However, the band has dismissed the lawsuit “without prejudice”, meaning that it can be refiled in the future.

Yellowcard’s attorney, Richard S. Busch told Pitchfork: “The dismissal was without prejudice, which means it can be refiled. My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate.

“As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.”

Christine Lapera, attorney for the Juice WRLD estate, said: “Defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations -viewed as without merit- and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal.”

Juice WRLD passed away in December at the age of just 21 from an accidental overdose.

The rapper – whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins – died after suffering a seizure in Chicagos Midway airport, with toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his passing.

Juice WRLD’s passing devastated his family but his relatives are desperately hoping that his death can help others battling drug addictions.

They previously said in a statement: “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.

“Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

