You Am I, Baker Boy To Play Aussie BBQ In Central Park New York City - Noise11.com

Baker Boy

Baker Boy

You Am I, Baker Boy To Play Aussie BBQ In Central Park New York City

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2022

The Aussie BBQ will return to Central Park in New York City on 18 June with You Am I, Baker Boy and Peking Duk.

Electric Fields, G Flip and Haiku Hands will also perform on the day for the event, put on by Sounds Australia.

Australian Consul-General in New York, Nick Greiner, says: “The Australian Consulate General in New York is proud to be supporting THE AUSSIE BBQ this year at SummerStage in Central Park. We are thrilled that the Australian community in New York is coming back together to see performances by this diverse selection of outstanding Australian artists.”

Erika Elliott, the Executive Artistic Director at SummerStage, says, “We are thrilled to have THE AUSSIE BBQ return to SummerStage this year. International artists are a key aspect of our festival, as we seek to offer the best music from around the world to New Yorkers each summer. Our partnership has allowed us to give platform to a crop of diverse and exciting talent from Australia that we expect people to be able to say they saw here first!”

The Aussie BBQ Summerstage 2022 is on 18 June 2022 in Central Park, New York.

