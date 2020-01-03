YUNGBLUD Leads “Fuck Scott Morrison” Chant

English rapper YUNGBLUD is pretty tuned in to the mood of Australia’s youth, leading them in a “fuck Scott Morrison!” chant in Melbourne last night.

After performing in Melbourne’s iconic Forum Theatre, he posted footage of the chant on his Twitter feed, tagging the Prime Minister in the process.

YUNGBLUD was in Australia for The Falls Festival, but the Victorian leg of the festival tour was cancelled due to bushfire danger.

The singer plays Sydney’s Enmore Theatre tonight, January 3. The show is sold out.

Check out YUNGBLUD’s Hope For The Underrated Youth below:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments