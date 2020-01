Yungblud’s New Music Inspired By David Bowie

Yungblud has revealed that he has penned a track called ‘Mars’ inspired by meeting a transgender fan, whilst the record also “pays homage” to David Bowie’s 1971 hit ‘Life on Mars’.

Yungblud – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “There’s a song called ‘Mars’ which is important to me ’cause I had a trans man come up to me and say my track ‘Kill Somebody’ last year helped his parents with the community he wanted to be in.

“And allowed him to go from being a girl – they sat with him through his transition to be a boy. I thought that was fucking crazy.

“He told me about his story, about how nobody understood him, and it clicked with me because it reminded me of ‘Life On Mars’ by David Bowie – so I’m paying homage to that.”

On what fans can expect from his follow-up to his 2018 debut LP ’21st Century Liability’, he said: “It’s kind of a nod to Bowie, and it’s stories about young people.”

Yungblud recently teased fans that his second album is “coming” and will be “rock and roll” all the way.

Yungblud shared in November: “There’s an album coming, and I’m writing loads, man.

“It’s going to be rock and roll.”

Yungblud previously said he wants to be the voice of a generation.

Yungblud wants to be known as the biggest rock star of 2020 and he is happy to be vocal about his big ambition.

He said: “I wanna be the rock star for the 2020 generation. People always advise me, ‘Don’t say that you want to be something, just in case you don’t turn out to be it.’ But I’m not afraid to say that I wanna be the rock kid for them. I hate it when people say, ‘Rock isn’t cool’. Rock is so fucking cool. Pouring your heart out is cool.”

