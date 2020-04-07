Yusuf / Cat Stevens Sends A Message of Peace

Cat Stevens has posted a message of peace at this time as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message he says:

“One of the things it is teaching us is how to do things we have never done before. It is showing us a new reality. We have to have a spiritual reset. That to me is the most important thing we can do right now.

“The true station of peace is not affected by wars or conflicts, close to the infinite in the presence of the divine. That is not on many people’s minds but it is important we reconnect.

“I wish you all peace and maybe this is an opportunity, a gift in way in this crisis to find a moment to achieve that.

