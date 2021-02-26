Zombie Interviews Zombie In New Animated Series - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie is interviewed by his wife Sheri Moon Zombie for a new animated series ahead of Rob’s new album.

‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ is the seventh solo album for Rob Zombie. (Add another four White Zombie albums to the discography).

The first episode of the animated Zombie series is here:

‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ is Rob Zombie’s first album in nearly five years.

As well as his solo albums and White Zombie albums Rob Zombie has worked as a Director on numerous Hollywood movies including ‘House of 1000 Corpses’, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Halloween II’.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Tracklist

1) Expanding the Head of Zed

2) The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

3) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

4) Hovering Over the Dull Earth

5) Shadow of the Cemetery Man

6) A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

7) 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

8) The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

9) The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10) The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11) Shower of Stones

12) Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13) Boom-Boom-Boom

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments