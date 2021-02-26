 Zombie Interviews Zombie In New Animated Series - Noise11.com
Zombie Interviews Zombie In New Animated Series

by Paul Cashmere on February 26, 2021

in News

Rob Zombie is interviewed by his wife Sheri Moon Zombie for a new animated series ahead of Rob’s new album.

‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ is the seventh solo album for Rob Zombie. (Add another four White Zombie albums to the discography).

The first episode of the animated Zombie series is here:

‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ is Rob Zombie’s first album in nearly five years.

As well as his solo albums and White Zombie albums Rob Zombie has worked as a Director on numerous Hollywood movies including ‘House of 1000 Corpses’, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Halloween II’.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Tracklist

1) Expanding the Head of Zed
2) The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
3) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider
4) Hovering Over the Dull Earth
5) Shadow of the Cemetery Man
6) A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared
7) 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train
8) The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man
9) The Much Talked of Metamorphosis
10) The Satanic Rites of Blacula
11) Shower of Stones
12) Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass
13) Boom-Boom-Boom

