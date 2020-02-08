 Zucchero Has A Lot Of Famous Friends - Noise11.com
Zucchero

Zucchero

Zucchero Has A Lot Of Famous Friends

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2020

in News

Zucchero will perform at Bluesfest 2020. Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne will have an extra chance to see one of Europe’s biggest stars.

Zucchero is Italy’s most successful artist of the past 50 years.

When artists tour Europe, Zucchero is often their artist of choice. Consequently he has clocked up dozen of collaborations.

Here are a few:

Zucchero and Paul Young

Zucchero and Queen

Zucchero and Joe Cocker

Zucchero and U2

Zucchero and Eric Clapton

Zucchero Tour Trailer

Zucchero will perform at Bluesfest 2020 as well as:

2 April, Auckland, Town Hall
4 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
7 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

https://abstractentertainment.net/zucchero-d-o-c-world-tour/

