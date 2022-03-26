ZZ Top Treat You At A Raw Version of ‘Brown Sugar’ - Noise11.com

ZZ Top’s first album titled ‘ZZ top’s First Album’ was released on 16 January 1971, 51 years ago. The Rolling Stones ‘Sticky Fingers’ was released on 23 April, 1971, three months later. Both albums had a song titled ‘Brown Sugar’. They were completely different songs.

The Rolling Stones ‘Brown Sugar’ only surfaced a week before the Stones album, so there was no way Billy Gibbons knew Mick Jagger was working on a song with the same title. In fact, Jagger wrote his song in Australia. In Braidwood, New South Wales to be exact while the was filming for the movie ‘Ned Kelly’.

Gibbons’ song is about the early says of his band and some 51 years later, there is a brand new raw version to listen to, from a new album called ‘Raw’.

Gibbons commented, “‘Brown Sugar’ has been sweetening our concert sets for many decades now, so it seemed like the right song to kick off RAW. The Gruene Hall session was a satisfying return to our roots and a very special circumstance that we’re delighted to share with the friends and fans who have stuck with us all this time.”

ZZ Top recorded the ‘Raw’ album at a Texan honky tonk bar Gruene Hall, somewhere between Austin and San Antonio. The performance was recorded and filmed for the ZZ Top doco ‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’.

Gruene Hall opened in 1878 and is the oldest, continually operating venue in America.

‘Raw’ will be released through BMG on 22 June, 2022.

ZZ Top – RAW tracklist (vinyl LP)

Side 1

Brown Sugar

Just Got Paid

Heard It On The X

La Grange

Tush

Thunderbird

Side 2

I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

Legs

Gimme All Your Lovin’

Blue Jean Blues

Certified Blues

Tube Snake Boogie

