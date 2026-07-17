2026 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced With Aviva Endean And Mindy Meng Wang Leading Nominations - Noise11 Music News

Aviva Endean and Mindy Meng Wang have emerged as the most recognised finalists for the 2026 Art Music Awards, each receiving three nominations ahead of next month’s ceremony in Melbourne.

by Paul Cashmere

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre have unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Art Music Awards, with performer, composer and sound artist Aviva Endean and composer and guzheng virtuoso Mindy Meng Wang leading this year’s field with three nominations each. The winners will be announced at The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne on Wednesday, 19 August, celebrating achievement across Australia’s contemporary classical, jazz, improvised music, sound art and experimental music communities.

The annual awards recognise creators, performers, educators and organisations contributing to Australian art music across 15 competitive categories, alongside honours acknowledging sustained service and leadership. This year’s finalists were selected from nominations submitted by peers and audiences, highlighting the diversity of work being produced across composition, performance, education, sound art and interdisciplinary practice.

Endean’s three nominations span both performance and composition. She is recognised twice in the Performance of the Year: Jazz & Improvised Music category, first for Lung Swara, created with Cahwatie Sugiarto and Matthias Schack-Arnott, and again for The Cloud Maker, performed with Freya Schack-Arnott, Jasmin Win-Ying Leung, Maria Moles, Sunny Kim and Te Kahreremoa Taumata. The Cloud Maker is also shortlisted for Work of the Year: Jazz & Improvised Music.

Wang also features prominently across multiple categories. She has been nominated for the Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice and is a finalist for Performance of the Year: Soloist for Jessica Wells’ Concerto for Guzheng and Orchestra, performed with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Wang and Monica Lim are also finalists in Work of the Year: Dramatic for Opera for the Dead.

Composer Damian Barbeler has secured two nominations for Duet for One, a multimedia collaboration with Tim Gruchy performed by pianist Sonya Lifschitz. The work is shortlisted for Work of the Year: Solo & Small Ensemble, while Lifschitz has also been recognised in the Performance of the Year: Soloist category for her interpretation of the piece.

Kate Milligan returns to the awards after winning the 2025 Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art category. Her latest project, Dark Oceanography, is once again nominated in the same category. The collaborative work brings together artistic and scientific contributors including Aaron Wyatt, Louise Devenish and oceanographer Navid Constantinou.

Across the remaining categories, finalists reflect the breadth of Australia’s art music sector. In choral composition, nominees include works by Alice Chance, Paul Stanhope, Stephen Leek and Carl Crossin. The dramatic works category features compositions by Rósa Lind, Lyle Chan, Mindy Meng Wang and Monica Lim, and Nicholas Roder.

Jazz and improvised music finalists include Hamed Sadeghi’s Northern Rhapsody, The Cloud Maker, Aaron Choulai and Roman MC’s To Kill A Magic We Got Used To, and Nat Bartsch’s When All Is Still and Quiet. Large ensemble works from Andrew Schultz, Naomi Dodd, Alex Turley, Ben Robinson and collaborators Rrawun Maymuru and Nick Wales are also recognised.

Performance categories feature ensembles and artists from across the country, including the Australian String Quartet with Dr Lou Bennett AM, Speak Percussion, Duckworth Hullick Duo, Nick Russoniello, Claire Edwardes with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, and Delay 45 with Ensemble Apex.

The awards also acknowledge contributions beyond composition and performance. Finalists for the Award for Excellence in Music Education include Ensemble Offspring’s Hatched Academy, Speak Percussion’s Sounds Unheard Program and 25th Anniversary Exhibition, Tim Nikolsky’s Australian Jazz Real Book, and Wollongong Conservatorium of Music’s Music in Schools program.

Regional music-making remains a significant focus, with Chamber Music Adelaide and Port Augusta Performing Arts, Moorambilla Voices, Tura in partnership with Marninwarntikura Women’s Resource Centre, and Van Diemen’s Band recognised for projects extending professional music practice beyond Australia’s major cities.

The Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice highlights Chamber Made, Mindy Meng Wang, The Sonicrats and Shaun Fogarty, reflecting the continuing evolution of interdisciplinary and technology-driven music practice.

The National Luminary Awards finalists have also been announced ahead of the ceremony. Organisations recognised for sustained contribution include Flinders Quartet, Forest Collective, Musica Viva Australia and Rubiks Collective. Individual finalists are Associate Professor Dr Jeanell Carrigan AM, Daryl Buckley, Jeremy Rose and Jon Smeathers.

Additional honours, including the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music and the State Luminary Awards, will be presented during the ceremony on 19 August.

The 2026 Art Music Awards will be hosted by Namila Benson at The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne, with guest presenters Auro Go and Connor D’Netto and musical direction by Sia Ahmad.

The 2026 Art Music Awards finalists are:

Work of the Year: Choral

Adira Arenio and Agnus Dei

Composer: Alice Chance

Performer: Sydney Philharmonia Choirs VOX and Elizabeth Scott

Mahāsāgar

Composer: Paul Stanhope

Performer: West Australian Symphony Orchestra and Chorus with Sara Macliver, Andrew Goodwin and Asher Fisch

There Is Music

Composer: Stephen Leek

Performer: Brisbane Chamber Choir

Vivemus Cantare

Composer: Carl Crossin

Performer: Adelaide Chamber Singers and Christie Anderson

Work of the Year: Dramatic

Hiroshima mon Amour – Rósa Lind

Living Poems of the Sea – Lyle Chan

Opera for the Dead – Mindy Meng Wang and Monica Lim

Pigeon Humongous – Nicholas Roder

Work of the Year: Jazz & Improvised Music

Northern Rhapsody – Hamed Sadeghi

The Cloud Maker – Aviva Endean, Te Kahureremoa Taumata, Sunny Kim, Maria Moles and Freya Schack-Arnott

To Kill A Magic We Got Used To – Aaron Choulai and Roman MC

When All Is Still and Quiet – Nat Bartsch

Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

Nguy Gapu (Ocean Water) – Rrawun Maymuru and Nick Wales

Symphony No. 4, Op. 119 – Andrew Schultz

Clarinet Concertino: Second Chance – Ben Robinson

The Ocean’s Dream of Itself – Alex Turley

The Way It Soars, The Way It Dances – Naomi Dodd

Work of the Year: Medium Ensemble

BloodRiverRootTree – Noemi Liba Friedman

Four Rooms – Lee Bradshaw

The Big Idea – Matthew Shlomowitz

Sonnet of an Emigrant – Cathy Milliken

Work of the Year: Solo & Small Ensemble

Duet for One – Damian Barbeler

Killing the Angel in the House – Anne Cawrse

Tidelines – Zela Papageorgiou, Alistair McLean and Hamish Upton

Yama no Yume – Jim Franklin

Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Dark Oceanography – Kate Milligan

Exhalation – Madeleine Flynn and Tim Humphrey

For A Moment the Sky Knew My Name – Peter Knight

Swell – Annie Hui-Hsin Hsieh

Performance of the Year: Jazz & Improvised Music

Aviva Endean, Cahwatie Sugiarto and Matthias Schack-Arnott – Lung Swara

Mad Vantage – PRESS

The Cloud Maker – The Cloud Maker

Delay 45 and Ensemble Apex – Ghosts Between Streams II

Performance of the Year: Classical & Experimental

Australian String Quartet & Dr Lou Bennett AM – nyilamum song cycles

Sonja Schebeck with Joshua Frazer and Allie Wang – LIMBO Sonata

Speak Percussion – Pigeons

Duckworth Hullick Duo – Disruptive Critters

Performance of the Year: Soloist

Claire Edwardes with Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra – Dances with Devils

Mindy Meng Wang with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Concerto for Guzheng and Orchestra

Nick Russoniello – Air Mass Suite

Sonya Lifschitz – Duet for One

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Ensemble Offspring – Hatched Academy

Speak Percussion – Sounds Unheard Program & 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Tim Nikolsky – Australian Jazz Real Book

Wollongong Conservatorium of Music – Music in Schools Program

Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Chamber Music Adelaide & Port Augusta Performing Arts – Where We Meet: Chamber Music

Moorambilla Voices

Tura & Marninwarntikura Women’s Resource Centre – Buga Yanu Junba (Songs for Young Children)

Van Diemen’s Band – VDB Lunchbox Concerts

Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice

Chamber Made

Mindy Meng Wang

The Sonicrats

Shaun Fogarty

Luminary Awards: National Organisation

Flinders Quartet

Forest Collective

Musica Viva Australia

Rubiks Collective

Luminary Awards: National Individual

Associate Professor Dr Jeanell Carrigan AM

Daryl Buckley

Jeremy Rose

Jon Smeathers

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