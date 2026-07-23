Atomic: The Songs Of Blondie Brings Vinyl Ticket Bundles To Melbourne Show - Noise11 Music News

An independent Melbourne music company is pairing collector vinyl with concert admission for its upcoming Blondie celebration, adopting a ticketing model more commonly seen with major touring artists.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne independent label Pop Preservation Society will stage Atomic: The Songs Of Blondie at Thornbury Bowls Club on Saturday 1 August, combining a live celebration of Blondie’s catalogue with a limited collector ticket offer that includes imported 180 gram vinyl editions of the band’s classic albums Parallel Lines and Eat To The Beat. The promotion links concert attendance with physical music sales through bundled ticket packages available ahead of the performance.

The initiative highlights a growing trend among independent music businesses to explore alternative revenue models that support both live performance and physical music collecting. While vinyl bundles have become increasingly common for major international touring artists, they are less frequently used for locally produced tribute and catalogue celebration concerts.

Pop Preservation Society was founded by Melbourne musician and producer Victor Stranges and operates as an independent record label, music publisher and artist services company. Alongside releasing Australian artists, the organisation has expanded into producing live shows celebrating influential songwriters and bands, creating regular performance opportunities for local musicians and production crews.

The Thornbury performance will feature vocalist Anthea Palmer alongside Stu Thomas, known for his work with Dave Graney & The MistLY and Kim Salmon & The Surrealists, together with Mike Dupp, Victor Stranges and Garry Allen. The group will perform two extended sets covering Blondie’s career, beginning with the band’s emergence from New York’s CBGB scene and continuing through the recordings that established the group as one of the defining acts of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Rather than concentrating only on Blondie’s best known singles, the production has been designed to explore the band’s broader catalogue, reflecting its progression from punk roots into a group recognised for incorporating new wave, pop, disco and reggae influences across its recordings.

According to Stranges, the concert series has developed into an important part of the organisation’s broader activities.

“Every show creates work for musicians, technicians, photographers, videographers and designers while introducing audiences to what we do as a label and publisher. It’s become a sustainable way of supporting live music while continuing to develop original Australian artists.”

The Blondie production forms part of an expanding series presented by Pop Preservation Society. Previous concerts have celebrated the music of The Clash, Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, XTC and The Specials, while its ongoing Songwriter Series has examined influential catalogues through productions including New York Stories, Get Stiffed! and the forthcoming Last Of The Angry Young Men.

For the Thornbury event, patrons purchasing five tickets can add one imported Blondie album for an additional $4, while ten ticket purchases allow buyers to obtain both Parallel Lines and Eat To The Beat for an additional $8. The records will be collected at the venue on the night of the performance.

The concert continues Pop Preservation Society’s strategy of combining live music with physical releases while using themed productions to support its wider recording, publishing and artist development activities.

Tour Date

Saturday 1 August 2026, Thornbury, Thornbury Bowls Club

Ticket Details

Tickets: AtomicWeAre.com

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