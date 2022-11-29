 Bat Out Of Hell Will Finally Reach Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com
Bat Out of Hell The Musical

Bat Out of Hell The Musical

Bat Out Of Hell Will Finally Reach Australia in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2022

in News

The Jim Steinman ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ production will finally premiere in Australia in 2023 after being first announced in 2019 for 2020 and then rescheduled in 2020 for 2021 before the pandemic delayed it even further.

We first heard Bat Out of Hell was coming to Australia in November 2019 and then after the pandemic struck the show was bumped in June 2020 to 2021.

At the time of the original announcement, Meat Loaf was planning on attending the Australian premiere but he passed away in January 2022.

The show’s creator Jim Steinman also passed away on 19 April, 2021.

NATIONAL TOUR DATES:
Friday 27 January 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Monday 30 January 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 2 February 2023 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
Saturday 4 February 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth
Wednesday 8 February 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Website: www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com
Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: @BatTheMusical

