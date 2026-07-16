Beck Announces New Album Ride Lonesome With New Single “In The Night” - Noise11 Music News

Beck will release his first collection of new original material since the Grammy-winning ‘Hyperspace’ with ‘Ride Lonesome’, a new album recorded with key collaborators from ‘Sea Change’, ‘Morning Phase’ and ‘Mutations’. The album is set for release on September 18 via Capitol Records, with new song “In The Night” now available.

by Paul Cashmere

Beck has confirmed the release of his new studio album Ride Lonesome, his first album of all-new material since 2019’s Hyperspace. The album will be released on September 18 through Capitol Records, with the announcement accompanied by the release of the new single “In The Night” and a cinematic video directed by Mikai Karl and starring French actor Denis Lavant.

The new album follows Beck’s return earlier this year with the title track “Ride Lonesome”, a song that signalled a renewed focus on the acoustic textures and atmospheric arrangements associated with some of his most acclaimed work.

For Ride Lonesome, Beck reunited with musicians who contributed to landmark albums including Sea Change, Morning Phase and Mutations. The recording sessions brought together Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr. and Jason Falkner at Room B at United Studios in Hollywood, a studio Beck has described as a favourite creative environment.

The album was mixed by Nigel Godrich, who previously worked with Beck on Sea Change and Mutations. Beck said returning to the musicians and recording environment created a different dynamic after years of collaboration.

“My new album Ride Lonesome is coming out this fall,” Beck said. “The musicians from my original touring and recording band that I recorded Sea Change, Morning Phase and Mutations with reconvened with me at my favourite studio. We had Nigel Godrich, who worked on Sea Change and Mutations with us mixing all the songs.”

Beck added that the experience reflected both familiarity and progression.

“It had been a decade since we went in the studio and recorded Morning Phase. This time it felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened, a sound that’s come together over the decades of working together. While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way.”

“In The Night” continues the atmospheric direction introduced by the album’s first preview track. The song is accompanied by a video featuring Denis Lavant, known for his performances in films including Beau Travail and Mauvais Sang. Directed by Mikai Karl and produced by Ryan Smale, the video presents a reflective visual interpretation of the song’s nocturnal themes.

Beck’s return to this musical territory follows a period where he explored different collaborations and live formats. In 2026, he toured Australia with an orchestral production featuring Philharmonia Australia, including performances at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre. The concerts revisited material from across his catalogue, including songs from Sea Change and Morning Phase, while also featuring “Ride Lonesome” among the setlist.

The Melbourne performance highlighted the continuing influence of Beck’s orchestral and acoustic songwriting approach. Songs from Sea Change, released in 2002, and Morning Phase, released in 2014, formed the emotional centre of the performance, demonstrating the lasting connection between those albums and his current creative direction.

Beck first emerged internationally in the 1990s with Mellow Gold, featuring the breakthrough single “Loser”, before expanding his sound through albums including Odelay, Mutations, Midnite Vultures, Guero and The Information. His 2002 album Sea Change marked a shift towards more introspective songwriting, while Morning Phase earned Album of the Year honours at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

His previous studio album, Hyperspace, was released in 2019 and featured collaborations with artists including Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin and Sky Ferreira. Ride Lonesome represents a return to a band-based recording approach built around long-standing musical partnerships.

The album’s release will be followed by a North American tour beginning September 16, including performances across the United States and Canada. Several dates have already sold out, reflecting continued demand for Beck’s live performances more than three decades into his career.

Ride Lonesome tracklisting:

Ride Lonesome

Run Away

In The Night

Failed Words

Bleed

Disappearing Act

For Your Love

Slow Canyon

It Ends Right Here

Falling Through My Hands

If You Don’t Know What Love Is

Beyond The Light

Beck Ride Lonesome Tour Dates:

September 16, 2026, Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 18, 2026, Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle

September 19, 2026, Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

September 22, 2026, Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

September 23, 2026, Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

September 25, 2026, San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

September 26, 2026, San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

October 1, 2026, Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 3, 2026, Omaha, NE, Steelhouse Omaha

October 4, 2026, Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

October 6, 2026, Milwaukee, WI, Landmark Credit Union Live

October 7, 2026, Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre

October 9, 2026, Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theater

October 10, 2026, Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theater

October 12, 2026, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

October 14, 2026, Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

October 15, 2026, Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

October 17, 2026, Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 18, 2026, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

October 22, 2026, Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

October 23, 2026, Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

October 25, 2026, Washington, DC, The Anthem

October 27, 2026, Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

October 28, 2026, Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

October 30, 2026, Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

October 31, 2026, Nashville, TN, The Truth

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