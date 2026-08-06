Benny J Ward Releases 'Fear Of Going Out' And Confirms Melbourne Shows - Noise11 Music News

Perth songwriter and producer Benny J Ward has released the new single ‘Fear Of Going Out’ through Cheersquad Records & Tapes and announced two Melbourne performances with his live band Benny J & The Psych Ward, featuring members of The Meanies, Even and other Australian alternative rock acts.

by Paul Cashmere

Perth musician Benny J Ward has unveiled his latest solo single, ‘Fear Of Going Out’, while confirming a return to Melbourne with his live outfit Benny J & The Psych Ward. The release follows Ward’s 2025 debut solo album Super! and continues a prolific period for the songwriter, producer and Rinehearts frontman, whose work has become a fixture of Australia’s independent guitar music scene.

‘Fear Of Going Out’ is the latest release from Ward via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. The song examines the anxiety and uncertainty of contemporary life, combining power pop melodies with garage rock energy while reflecting on an environment dominated by constant news cycles, political instability and social unease.

The release is accompanied by the announcement of two Melbourne performances in October, where Ward will perform with Benny J & The Psych Ward. The line-up features Link Meanie of The Meanies and Bagful Of Beez, Matt Cotter of Even, Bagful Of Beez and Meghan Maike And The Cactus Flowers, together with long-time collaborator Mark McCartney, whose credits include John Dowler’s Vanity Project and Meghan Maike And The Cactus Flowers.

Ward said the song uses humour to address a more serious theme.

“It’s tongue in cheek… but only just,” he said. “The world feels pretty nuts at the moment. There’s this weird mix of doom, overload and trying to laugh your way through it. This song is me pointing at all that and turning it into something you can yell along to.”

The single continues the songwriting direction established on Super!, the solo album released in 2025 after Ward spent more than two years developing material alongside his work with Perth band Rinehearts. That record followed Rinehearts’ Full Bloom, produced by Dom Mariani, and marked Ward’s emergence as a solo artist after more than two decades performing in Australian underground bands.

Throughout his career Ward has been involved with projects including Rinehearts, LEECHES! and Screwtop Detonators, while also establishing himself as a producer and engineer. His Perth-based Pink House Studio has become a regular recording destination for independent artists, reflecting his long-standing commitment to Australia’s DIY music community.

Ward has also collaborated with a broad range of Australian musicians including Davey Lane, Dom Mariani, James Baker and Kim Salmon. Those recording and songwriting partnerships have helped establish him as both a performer and behind-the-scenes creative contributor within Australia’s independent rock landscape.

Internationally, Ward’s solo work has also attracted attention. US publication Remember The Lightning praised his recent run of garage pop singles, highlighting the songwriting on “Scratch That Itch” and drawing comparisons with Alex Chilton and Guided By Voices.

The Melbourne shows reunite Ward with musicians from across Australia’s alternative rock community and continue his ongoing connection with audiences on the east coast. They also provide the first opportunity to hear ‘Fear Of Going Out’ performed live alongside material from Super! and earlier solo releases.

Tour Dates

Thursday October 1, The Tote, Melbourne

with Lava Fangs and Josie Jett (solo)

Saturday October 3, Corner Hotel, Melbourne

with The Stems, The Johnnys, Bagful Of Beez, Heir To The Squandered Millions

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