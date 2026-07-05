Beyoncé Releases Surprise Song ‘Morning Dew (Donk)' Ahead Of B'Day 20th Anniversary Reissue - Noise11 Music News

Beyoncé has unveiled the previously unreleased track ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’, launching a 60 day countdown to the 20th anniversary reissue of her second solo album, B’Day.

by Paul Cashmere

Beyoncé has surprise released ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’, her first new music in two years and the first preview of an upcoming 20th anniversary edition of her 2006 album B’Day. The song arrived on streaming platforms over the Fourth of July weekend in the United States and is accompanied by a lyric video directed by photographer Cliff Watts using archival footage of the singer.

The release begins a 60 day countdown to 4 September, which marks both Beyoncé’s 45th birthday and the 20th anniversary of B’Day. According to a statement from Parkwood Entertainment, the track serves as “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’Day”.

‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ has a long and complicated history within Beyoncé’s catalogue. The song was written by Beyoncé alongside Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, whose legal name is Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, and Darius Dixson. Production was handled by Beyoncé and Williams.

Although the song is now being positioned as part of the B’Day anniversary campaign, it was reportedly recorded during sessions for Beyoncé’s self-titled 2013 album. Rumours of a song called ‘Donk’ first surfaced in 2014, when speculation emerged that Beyoncé was preparing another surprise project following the release of Beyoncé. A composition titled ‘Donk’ was subsequently registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

A version of the track later leaked online and developed an unexpected second life among fans, particularly after circulating on social media platforms including TikTok. The official release of ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ resolves more than a decade of fan speculation surrounding the song.

Lyrically, ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ revisits themes of long-term devotion and romantic nostalgia. The song blends references to youthful love and enduring relationships with playful and sexually suggestive lyrics. Among its references is the 1984 film Purple Rain, which serves as a cultural touchstone within the song’s narrative.

The release also renews attention on B’Day, an album that became a major commercial and critical milestone in Beyoncé’s solo career. Released on 4 September 2006, the record debuted at No. 1 in the United States and produced some of her defining hits including ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘Ring The Alarm’ and ‘Irreplaceable’. The album later won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2007 Grammy Awards.

B’Day was also a pivotal release in establishing Beyoncé’s identity as a solo artist following her years with Destiny’s Child. The album’s blend of contemporary R&B, pop and funk influences helped shape the next phase of her career and reinforced her status as one of the most commercially successful artists of her generation.

The new track arrives more than two years after the release of Cowboy Carter in March 2024. That album became another landmark for Beyoncé, topping charts internationally and becoming her first release to reach No. 1 on the country albums chart. It featured collaborations with artists including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Shaboozey and went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Questions remain over the full scope of the forthcoming B’Day reissue. Parkwood Entertainment has confirmed that ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ will be included but has not revealed additional track details, bonus material or packaging information. The project arrives amid continued speculation that Beyoncé’s next studio album may complete the trilogy that began with Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, although the singer has not publicly confirmed her future recording plans.

For now, ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ offers fans both a previously unheard chapter from Beyoncé’s archives and a reminder of the enduring significance of B’Day as it reaches its twentieth anniversary.

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