Beyond The Valley Announces John Summit, Black Eyed Peas And Skepta For 2026 Festival - Noise11 Music News

Beyond The Valley has revealed the full artist lineup for its 2026 edition, with John Summit, Black Eyed Peas, KI/KI and Skepta leading the bill when the Victorian festival returns to Barunah Plains from 28 December 2026 to 1 January 2027.

by Paul Cashmere

Beyond The Valley has confirmed the lineup for its 11th festival, with electronic music star John Summit, hip-hop and pop veterans Black Eyed Peas, Dutch DJ KI/KI and UK grime pioneer Skepta heading a programme that spans electronic music, hip-hop, indie rock and pop. The festival will again take place at Barunah Plains in regional Victoria, running across four days and culminating with its traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The announcement marks the next chapter for one of Australia’s largest camping music festivals, which enters its second decade following another rapid sell-out in 2025. Presented by Untitled Group and triple j, and supported by the Victorian Government, Beyond The Valley has established itself as one of the country’s major summer events, attracting audiences from across Australia to regional Victoria at the close of each year.

John Summit has been confirmed as the festival’s New Year’s Eve headline act, taking responsibility for the countdown into 2027. The American DJ and producer has become one of the most prominent names in contemporary dance music, following the release of his latest album CTRL ESCAPE, a headline appearance at Tomorrowland 2026 and continued success through his Experts Only label. His recent schedule has also included sold out arena performances in Los Angeles and London, together with his first Ibiza residency.

Black Eyed Peas will make what organisers describe as their only Australian appearance, returning with a catalogue that includes hits such as Where Is The Love?, Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling. Since forming in Los Angeles in 1995, the group has sold more than 35 million albums and over 120 million singles worldwide while collecting six Grammy Awards.

Dutch producer KI/KI also returns to Beyond The Valley, where she will perform an extended three hour set. Over the past two years she has become one of Europe’s most recognised electronic artists, recently collaborating with Underworld on Arp12 and becoming the first female winner of the Dance category at the Netherlands’ Edison Pop Awards.

British rapper and producer Skepta returns to the festival for the first time since the 2019 and 2020 edition. The Tottenham artist remains one of grime’s defining figures and recently collaborated with Fred again.. on Victory Lap and Back 2 Back following a widely discussed Glastonbury performance in 2025.

Australian acts are also well represented throughout the lineup. Ocean Alley make their Beyond The Valley debut following the success of Love Balloon, while The Veronicas return to the festival for the first time since 2019. Other local performers include Odd Mob, Dean Turnley, The Jungle Giants, Playlunch, Rum Jungle and 2charm.

International electronic music continues to dominate the broader programme with appearances from Armand Van Helden, Overmono, Disco Lines, Hannah Laing, Funk Tribu, SPFDJ, Boys Noize, Jayda G, salute, Layton Giordani, Job Jobse, Hamdi and southstar among dozens of artists spread across the festival’s multiple stages.

Hip-hop will also feature prominently through performances from Vince Staples, while British jungle artist Nia Archives will bring her live show to Australia following the release of her latest album Emotional Junglist. American duo Frost Children and Los Angeles act After are also scheduled to appear.

Away from the music programme, Beyond The Valley is expanding its non-music offerings through the return of The Lounge Room, featuring live podcasts, interviews, comedy and audience participation events. Presenters including Ross and Will Weightman, Kath Ebbs and Wintana Kidane will appear alongside interactive experiences ranging from comedy wine tasting to live dating shows and fashion workshops.

Festival infrastructure will again include the Valley Stage, Dance Dome and Dr Dan’s, while organisers have introduced a new campsite area known as The Woods. Returning attractions include POOF DOOF’s Cirque Du Slay, The Palms Pool House, The Sanctuary and branded activations from a range of commercial partners.

Accommodation will again range from general camping through to premium camping, pre-pitched tents, luxury camping packages and hotel options with transport to the site. Tickets will be available as four day, three day, two day, New Year’s Eve only and single day passes.

Untitled Group Co-Founder and Managing Partner Nicholas Greco said festivals continue to play an important role for audiences discovering music and building community.

“Festivals matter more than ever. They give people a place to belong, and a place to fall in love with music, and it’s a privilege to play a part in that through BTV. We’re so excited to be delivering such an incredible lineup to our BTV community, and to bring in the new year with you all again,” Greco said.

Victorian Minister for Tourism Natalie Suleyman said government support reflected the event’s broader economic value for regional Victoria.

“The Victorian Government is proud to back Beyond the Valley through the Regional Events Fund. Events like this provide another fantastic reason for visitors to experience the Bellarine and Greater Geelong region. So not only will it be an incredible festival, but it will help fill our hotels, cafes and small businesses with visitors,” she said.

Presale registration is now open. The Daily Aus presale begins on 4 August, the official festival presale follows on 6 August, with general public tickets becoming available on 7 August.

Ticket Details

The Daily Aus Presale: Tuesday 4 August 2026, 10.00am AEST

Official Presale: Thursday 6 August 2026, 6.00pm AEST

General On Sale: Friday 7 August 2026, 12.00pm AEST

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