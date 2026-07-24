Bob Seger Celebrates 20 Years Of Face The Promise With Expanded Anniversary Edition - Noise11 Music News

Bob Seger’s 2006 comeback album *Face The Promise* will return on 18 September in a newly remastered 20th anniversary edition featuring four previously unreleased songs, the album’s first vinyl pressing and its first release across streaming platforms.

by Paul Cashmere

Bob Seger will mark the 20th anniversary of his platinum selling comeback album Face The Promise with a newly expanded edition that brings the record to vinyl and streaming services for the first time. The remastered release, due on 18 September through Capitol/UMe, adds four bonus tracks recorded during the original sessions and revisits the album that ended the singer-songwriter’s decade-long absence from the studio.

Originally released on 12 September 2006, Face The Promise represented a significant turning point in Seger’s career. It was his first studio album since 1995’s It’s A Mystery and only the second time since 1975’s Beautiful Loser that one of his studio albums was credited simply to Bob Seger rather than Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

The expanded anniversary edition includes the previously unreleased recordings “Time”, “Little Jane”, “Red Eye To Memphis” and “Let Me Try”. The track “Little Jane” has been issued ahead of the album release, while the complete collection has been newly remastered by Seger’s longtime mastering engineer Robert Vosgien.

For collectors, the reissue also marks the first time Face The Promise has been available on vinyl. The 2LP edition is presented in a gatefold sleeve with a 12 page LP-sized booklet. CD and digital editions will feature the same expanded track sequence, while the album also joins major streaming services for the first time.

When Face The Promise first appeared in 2006 it ended an 11 year gap between studio albums. During that period Seger largely stepped away from recording and touring to spend more time with his young family, although he continued writing songs. Reports from the time indicated he wrote more than 40 songs before narrowing the material for the finished album.

Speaking when the album was first released, Seger said the extended break gave him a different perspective on recording.

“The beauty of it is you don’t have to pander to anybody,” he said. “You just make a record that you like.”

He also explained that the album reflected the musical elements that had long shaped his sound.

“I think it’s just my sensibility of what I like,” Seger said. “You’re going to hear the girls, because I love the girls. You’re going to hear a certain fatback drum sound because I like the drums to be thick. And I like great guitar players. I like a blues-based style on guitar. If I have any signatures, that’s probably it.”

Commercially, the album reaffirmed Seger’s enduring audience. Face The Promise debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after selling more than 150,000 copies in its opening week. It achieved platinum certification in the United States within three months and also earned gold certification in Canada.

The original release featured the singles “Wait For Me” and “Wreck This Heart”, along with collaborations including Kid Rock on Vince Gill’s “Real Mean Bottle” and Patty Loveless on “The Answer’s In The Question”. The release also prompted Seger’s first concert tour in more than a decade.

The anniversary edition continues a year of major milestones across Seger’s catalogue. During 2026, landmark anniversaries have also been recognised for Live Bullet, Night Moves, Nine Tonight, Like A Rock and The Fire Inside, highlighting the longevity of one of American rock’s most successful recording careers.

Although Seger retired from touring in 2019 following the release of I Knew You When, his catalogue continues to attract renewed interest through archival releases and remastered editions. The expanded Face The Promise package revisits the album that re-established his recording career after an extended absence while making the project available in formats that had previously been unavailable to fans.

Tracklisting

Wreck This Heart

Wait For Me

Face The Promise

No Matter Who You Are

Are You

Simplicity

No More

Real Mean Bottle

Won’t Stop

Between

The Answer’s In The Question (with Patty Loveless)

The Long Goodbye

Time

Little Jane

Red Eye To Memphis

Let Me Try

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