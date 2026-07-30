Chiodos Bring 20th Anniversary Tour Of All's Well That Ends Well To Australia - Noise11 Music News

Michigan post-hardcore band Chiodos will return to Australia for the first time in more than a decade this November, performing their landmark 2005 debut album All’s Well That Ends Well in full across five headline shows with Rain City Drive and The Beautiful Monument.

by Paul Cashmere

Chiodos have confirmed their first Australian tour since 2015, announcing a five-date national run in November to mark the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album All’s Well That Ends Well. The tour begins in Brisbane on 21 November before visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with the band performing the influential record in its entirety at each show.

The announcement follows a renewed period of activity for the Michigan band after years of uncertainty surrounding its future. Originally formed in Davison, Michigan in 2001, Chiodos became one of the defining acts of the mid-2000s post-hardcore movement through a combination of technical musicianship, melodic songwriting and Craig Owens’ distinctive vocal performances. The anniversary tour revisits the record that first established the band’s reputation while also bringing Australian audiences their first opportunity in more than ten years to see Chiodos on local stages.

Released on 26 July 2005 through Equal Vision Records, All’s Well That Ends Well introduced songs including Baby, You Wouldn’t Last a Minute on the Creek and The Words “Best Friend” Become Redefined. The latter has since achieved RIAA Gold certification, reflecting the album’s enduring popularity well beyond its original release.

The debut reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and also entered the Billboard 200, laying the foundation for a career that would produce four studio albums. Its follow-up, Bone Palace Ballet, became the band’s commercial high point, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2007. Subsequent albums Illuminaudio in 2010 and Devil in 2014 continued the group’s evolution despite significant line-up changes.

The band’s history has been marked by periods of instability. Owens departed in 2009 before returning in 2012, while Illuminaudio featured Brandon Bolmer as lead vocalist during Owens’ absence. Chiodos eventually ceased full-time activity in 2016, with Owens later stating that the band had effectively reached its end.

That changed when Chiodos reunited in 2024 after being invited to perform at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. The reunion introduced a new touring line-up assembled around Owens and led to a successful anniversary tour celebrating All’s Well That Ends Well. A newly re-recorded version of the album followed in 2025 to coincide with its 20th anniversary.

The band’s latest chapter has also produced its first new music in more than a decade. Earlier this month Chiodos released Tapdat, their first original recording since 2014 and the first following their signing to SharpTone Records. The single signals that the reunion extends beyond nostalgia, even as the Australian tour centres on the album that established the band’s legacy.

Joining Chiodos throughout the Australian tour will be Florida’s Rain City Drive, who have rapidly built an international following since emerging under their current name. Their blend of melodic rock and post-hardcore has attracted a substantial streaming audience while extensive touring alongside acts including Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis May Fire, Set It Off and Our Last Night has expanded their profile internationally. The band completed its first Australian headline tour earlier this year and returns as the main support.

Opening each show will be Melbourne’s The Beautiful Monument, whose third studio album Euphoric Thriller is scheduled for release on 7 August. Since issuing their debut album I’m The Sin in 2017, the group has become one of Australia’s established names within the alternative rock and post-hardcore scene, touring alongside artists including Evanescence, Escape The Fate and Short Stack.

The Australian tour forms part of Chiodos’ continuing international schedule following festival appearances and headline performances since the reunion. For long-time fans, the shows represent the first opportunity in more than a decade to experience one of the defining albums of the 2000s post-hardcore era performed from beginning to end. For newer audiences introduced through the band’s recent resurgence, the concerts provide a direct connection to the record that helped shape an influential period in alternative music.

Tour Dates

Saturday 21 November, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 22 November, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Wednesday 25 November, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Thursday 26 November, Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 28 November, Perth, Magnet House

Ticket Details

Early bird pre-sale: Monday 3 August, 12.00pm local time

General on sale: Tuesday 4 August, 12.00pm local time

Tickets: destroyalllines.com

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