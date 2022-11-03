Dean Lewis Upgrades To Arena Mode - Noise11.com

After completing a sell-out tour of Australian and New Zealand theatre shows with the Sad Boi Winter Summer tour for 2022 Dean Lewis is upscaling to arenas for Melbourne and Sydney in 2023 for his ‘The Future Is Bright’ tour.

‘The Future Is Bright’ tour has been revealed as Dean’s second album ‘The Hardest Love’ premieres worldwide today. New songs ‘Small Disasters’, ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’, ‘All for You’ and ‘Scares Me’ have already been revealed to the live audience in the Dean Lewis setlist.

Dean is currently touring the UK and will return to Australia and New Zealand for the shows in March 2023.

Dean Lewis dates are:

10 March, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

11 March, Melbourne, MCA

15 March, Wellington, The Opera House

17 March, Christchurch, Christchurch Town Hall

18 March, Auckland, The Civic

