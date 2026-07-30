Dinosaur Jr. Release 'Blowin' Up' Ahead Of New Album There Near - Noise11 Music News

Dinosaur Jr. have released ‘Blowin’ Up’, the second preview of their forthcoming album There Near, with Lou Barlow taking songwriting duties on the politically charged track ahead of the album’s release on August 28 via Jagjaguwar.

by Paul Cashmere

Dinosaur Jr. have unveiled ‘Blowin’ Up’, the second single from their forthcoming album There Near, giving fans another preview of the band’s first studio record in five years. Written by bassist Lou Barlow, the song follows lead single ‘Several Got Away’ and precedes the August 28 release of the Massachusetts trio’s thirteenth studio album through Jagjaguwar.

The new release continues the momentum for a band that has remained one of alternative rock’s most enduring acts since reforming in 2005. There Near is the sixth studio album recorded by the reunited original lineup of guitarist and vocalist J Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph, extending a creative partnership that has produced a steady run of acclaimed releases since their return.

While ‘Several Got Away’ reintroduced Dinosaur Jr.’s familiar mix of dense guitar textures and melodic songwriting, ‘Blowin’ Up’ shifts the spotlight to Barlow. One of two songs on the album written by the bassist, the track pairs an accessible melody with lyrics that address contemporary political issues. The contrast between its tuneful arrangement and sharper lyrical themes continues a songwriting approach that has long distinguished Barlow’s contributions within the band.

The album was created over the course of a year in a series of concentrated recording sessions at Bisquiteen Studio in Amherst, Massachusetts. The recordings feature the core trio almost exclusively, with additional piano and organ performances contributed by local musician Ken Mauri.

Mascis said part of the album’s sonic character came from rediscovering a vintage amplifier similar to one used during the band’s earliest recordings.

“I bought the same amp that Chris Dixon had when we made our first album,” Mascis said. “Chris recorded us at his house with his amp. It has a real interesting sound I haven’t gotten for a while. And it’s something I was trying to get back to on this album.”

The guitarist explained that the amplifier, a 1970s Mesa Boogie MK I, offered a different tonal character from later versions of the design.

“The Stones started using Mesa Boogies in the ’70s after they heard Santana playing through them. Then The Clash copied The Stones, etc. As the years went on into the MK 2 and so on, the Boogie got more metal-sounding. But the MK 1 has a souped-up Fender sound.”

Mascis compared the decision to revisit the band’s early sound to advice often attributed to producer Rick Rubin.

“You always hear how Rick Rubin always makes bands he’s producing sit down and listen to their first album and say let’s get back to that sound. So I just gave myself his advice.”

Formed in Amherst, Massachusetts in 1984, Dinosaur Jr. emerged as one of the defining American alternative rock bands of the late 1980s. Their combination of melodic songwriting, towering guitar distortion and Mascis’ distinctive lead playing helped shape the sound of the alternative rock explosion that followed in the next decade.

Internal tensions saw Barlow leave after 1988’s Bug, leading him to establish Sebadoh while Mascis continued Dinosaur Jr. through a series of major label albums including Green Mind, Where You Been and Without A Sound. The original trio reunited in 2005 and has since released Beyond, Farm, I Bet On Sky, Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not and 2021’s Sweep It Into Space.

Across four decades, Dinosaur Jr. have maintained a reputation for balancing uncompromising guitar-driven rock with melodic songwriting. Their influence can be heard across generations of alternative and indie artists, while the reunion era has demonstrated that the original lineup remains creatively productive rather than relying solely on its legacy catalogue.

The release of There Near represents another chapter in that continuing story. With ‘Several Got Away’ and now ‘Blowin’ Up’ providing an early indication of the record’s direction, the album sees Dinosaur Jr. drawing on elements of their earliest recordings while continuing to write new material with the same three musicians who first established the band’s sound more than 40 years ago.

Dinosaur Jr. are currently touring North America on a co-headline run with Band of Horses before a series of headline performances scheduled for October. Australian dates are expected to be announced.

Tracklisting

Several Got Away

No Friends

Everything At Once

Take Me With You

Blowin’ Up

Gone Off

Clam Along

Walk Me Back

Read The Room

Put It Down

No One’s Ready

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