Dolly Parton's Nashville Expands Into a Full Destination Experience With SongTeller Hotel Opening - Noise11 Music News

Dolly Parton’s growing presence in Nashville has expanded beyond music with the opening of the SongTeller Hotel, a major new attraction that adds to a growing list of Dolly themed destinations across Music City, from museum exhibitions to live performances and hospitality experiences.

by Paul Cashmere

Dolly Parton’s influence on Nashville continues to grow with the opening of the SongTeller Hotel, a 12 storey boutique property in downtown Music City that joins a series of new Dolly focused attractions. The hotel, museum, live music venue and dining experiences coincide with a renewed period of activity for Parton as she prepares for the Broadway debut of her stage musical later this year while remaining one of country music’s most enduring cultural figures.

The opening of the SongTeller Hotel represents another significant addition to Nashville’s tourism landscape, reflecting the continuing commercial and cultural impact of one of country music’s most recognised artists. Located at 211 Commerce Street between Lower Broadway and Second Avenue, the development has been created in partnership with Herschend Family Entertainment, the company behind Dollywood, and transforms a former office building into a destination built around Parton’s life and career.

The 245 room hotel extends well beyond accommodation. Its centrepiece is Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, a 20,000 square foot exhibition occupying the entire third floor. The museum features stage costumes, awards, instruments, personal memorabilia and a recreation of Parton’s custom tour bus, making it the largest permanent exhibition dedicated to her life.

Guest rooms have been individually themed around Parton’s songs and personal story, including Acoustic Suites with in-room music experiences and the multi-room Six Sisters Suite. Throughout each day the property also stages its “9 to 5” music moments, when classic recordings from Parton’s catalogue are played across the hotel.

Dining and entertainment are also built around the Dolly theme. Jolene’s, on the 11th floor, combines rooftop dining with views across the Nashville skyline, while Parton’s Live showcases local performers with a commitment that at least half of featured artists are women. Cup of Ambition serves as the hotel’s all-day café, taking its name from the lyric made famous in Parton’s hit 9 to 5.

The hotel complements a growing number of Dolly related attractions already established throughout Nashville. White Limozeen, the rooftop restaurant and bar at the Graduate Hotel, remains one of the city’s best known Dolly inspired venues. Named after Parton’s 1989 album White Limozeen, the venue incorporates design elements influenced by her stage image while serving Southern cuisine and cocktails overlooking the city.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has also expanded its celebration of Parton’s career through the exhibition Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker. The exhibition follows her path from rural East Tennessee to international recognition through clothing, handwritten lyrics, awards, instruments, photographs and archival interview footage spanning more than six decades.

Music also remains central to the current Dolly experience. At Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony pairs a live orchestra with guest vocalists to perform songs including Jolene, Coat of Many Colors and I Will Always Love You. The production also incorporates music connected to Parton’s forthcoming Broadway musical.

Beyond Nashville, visitors can continue exploring Parton’s story across Tennessee. Dollywood in Pigeon Forge remains one of the state’s leading attractions, combining rides, live entertainment and Appalachian heritage with Parton’s long association with the Smoky Mountains region. More recently, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop at Cornersville has become another destination for fans travelling through the state.

Parton’s influence will extend beyond Tennessee again in December when Dolly: A True Original Musical opens at the St James Theatre on Broadway in New York following its Nashville presentation in 2025. The production tells the story of her life and career and forms part of an exceptionally active period that also includes her expansion into hospitality and tourism.

Bookings for the SongTeller Hotel are now available for stays through the remainder of 2026. Standard rooms begin at approximately AUD$624 to AUD$689 per night before taxes, while speciality suites command higher rates. Weekend availability has already become limited, reflecting continued demand from visitors seeking experiences connected to one of country music’s most influential figures.

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