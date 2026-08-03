DOMi & JD BECK Confirm WHO ASKED? Australian Tour Dates For November - Noise11 Music News

Grammy-nominated instrumental duo DOMi & JD BECK will return to Australia in November for three East Coast theatre shows supporting their second album WHO ASKED?.

by Paul Cashmere

DOMi & JD BECK will play three Australian dates in November as part of their WHO ASKED? Tour, marking their first visit since 2024. The French-American keyboard and drums duo will perform at 170 Russell in Melbourne on Tuesday 10 November, the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Thursday 12 November and The Triffid in Brisbane on Friday 13 November.

The announcement follows the recent release of WHO ASKED?, the pair’s second studio album, issued through Anderson .Paak’s APESHIT imprint in partnership with Blue Note Records. The record expands on the progressive jazz, hip-hop and R&B foundation of their 2022 debut NOT TiGHT, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. WHO ASKED? features 15 tracks with a broader range of contributors, including orchestral elements, and finds Domi Louna and JD Beck providing vocals on nearly every song.

Domi Louna, born Domitille Degalle in France, began playing piano, keyboards and drums at the age of three. She studied jazz and classical music at the Conservatoire de Nancy from age five, later attending the Conservatoire de Paris and Berklee College of Music in Boston after relocating to the United States. JD Beck, raised near Dallas, Texas, started on piano at five before switching to drums at nine. By age ten he was performing with and receiving guidance from musicians including Cleon Edwards of Erykah Badu’s band, Robert “Sput” Searight and Jon Bap. The pair met at the 2018 NAMM Show, reconnected a month later at Erykah Badu’s birthday party, and began writing and performing together shortly afterwards.

Their early online videos of high-velocity covers and medleys, including a reworked John Coltrane piece retitled “Giant Nuts” and a four-minute-twenty-second live medley of Madvillain material by MF DOOM and Madlib, drew attention from established artists. They appeared as backing musicians for Thundercat and Anderson .Paak, toured with progressive rock band Chon, and in 2020 joined Thundercat and Ariana Grande for a livestream performance of “Them Changes” at the Adult Swim Festival. In 2021 they co-wrote “Skate” for the Silk Sonic project of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars.

NOT TiGHT, released in July 2022, featured contributions from Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, Anderson .Paak, Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Kurt Rosenwinkel. The album received critical praise and two Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. The duo performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert that has approached two million views, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Mac DeMarco for “TWO SHRiMPS,” and joined Anderson .Paak on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for “TAKE A CHANCE.”

WHO ASKED? continues the duo’s exploration of shifting time signatures, dense improvisation and genre-blending structures while incorporating a more pronounced orchestral dimension and vocal presence. The album arrives four years after their debut and arrives as they return to Australian stages in intimate theatre settings rather than larger rooms.

For Australian audiences the November run offers a relatively rare opportunity to experience the pair’s live approach, which has been noted for its technical density and spontaneous improvisation. The choice of 170 Russell, the Metro Theatre and The Triffid places the shows in venues well suited to the detail and intensity of their keyboard-and-drums format.

WHO ASKED? AUSTRALIAN TOUR

NOVEMBER 2026

TUESDAY 10 NOVEMBER

170 Russell | Melbourne VIC

THURSDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Metro Theatre | Sydney NSW

FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER

The Triffid | Brisbane QLD

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

Via frontiertouring.com/domiandjdbeck

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 7 August, 12pm AEST

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