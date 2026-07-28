 Don McLean Adds Geelong Show And Confirms Australian Support Acts For October Tour - Noise11 Music News
Don McLean photo supplied

Don McLean photo supplied

Don McLean Adds Geelong Show And Confirms Australian Support Acts For October Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2026

in Live,News

Don McLean has expanded his Australian tour celebrating the 55th anniversary of American Pie, adding a Geelong performance and confirming Australian artists Gaudion and 1927 as support acts for selected dates.

by Paul Cashmere

Don McLean has added a Geelong concert to his Australian tour marking the 55th anniversary of American Pie, while also confirming Queensland singer-songwriter Gaudion as the support act for the national run and Australian band 1927 for the Melbourne and Geelong performances. The tour begins in Far North Queensland in October before travelling through every major east coast capital and Adelaide.

The expanded itinerary comes as McLean continues to celebrate one of the most enduring songs in popular music. The 1971 classic American Pie recently passed one billion Spotify streams, underscoring its continued reach more than five decades after its release. The October tour will also revisit many of the songs that established McLean as one of America’s most respected singer-songwriters.

Gaudion will open every show on the Australian tour. Originally from Hillston in regional New South Wales and now based in Queensland, the singer-songwriter has built a reputation through a blend of folk, country and pop, with influences including Tracy Chapman, Ed Sheeran and John Mayer. His performances focus on storytelling and acoustic songwriting.

Melbourne and the newly announced Geelong show will also feature special guests 1927. The multi ARIA Award-winning Australian band has remained a consistent presence on Australian radio since the late 1980s with songs including That’s When I Think Of You, Compulsory Hero, To Love Me, Scars, Don’t Forget Me and If I Could.

The Geelong concert will take place at Geelong Arts Centre on 22 October. Presale tickets open at 10.00am on 28 July before general public sales begin at 9.00am on 30 July.

McLean’s Australian performances coincide with another milestone in the history of American Pie. In addition to surpassing one billion Spotify streams, the song’s legacy was revisited in the 2022 documentary The Day The Music Died: The Story Of Don McLean’s American Pie, which examined the origins, meaning and continuing influence of the recording.

Although American Pie remains his signature work, McLean’s catalogue extends well beyond the landmark hit. Songs including Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), Castles In The Air and And I Love You So have become standards in contemporary songwriting, recorded by numerous artists and remaining staples of his live performances.

Now 81, McLean continues to tour internationally, presenting concerts that combine his best-known songs with personal reflections on the stories behind them. His performances have become part concert and part retrospective, offering audiences insight into both the music and the era in which it was created.

The Australian dates provide another opportunity for long-time fans to hear songs that have remained part of popular culture for more than half a century, while introducing younger audiences to a catalogue that continues to resonate across generations.

Tour Dates

Sat 10 Oct, Mareeba, Savannah In The Round Festival
Mon 12 Oct, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
Wed 14 Oct, Gold Coast, The Star Theatre
Sat 17 Oct, Western Sydney, Coliseum Theatre
Sun 18 Oct, Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre
Mon 19 Oct, Sydney, State Theatre
Wed 21 Oct, Melbourne, Palais Theatre (with special guests 1927)
Thu 22 Oct, Geelong, Geelong Arts Centre (with special guests 1927)
Fri 23 Oct, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Ticket Details

Geelong presale: 10.00am Tuesday 28 July to 6.00pm Wednesday 29 July.

Geelong general on-sale: 9.00am Thursday 30 July.

Tickets are available from echopacific.com.au.

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