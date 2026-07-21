 Ed Kuepper Reschedules 'The Exploding Universe' National Tour After Ankle Injury - Noise11 Music News
Ed Kuepper 2025 pic

Ed Kuepper 2025 pic

Ed Kuepper Reschedules ‘The Exploding Universe’ National Tour After Ankle Injury

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2026

in Live,News

Ed Kuepper has postponed his upcoming national tour after suffering a badly broken ankle, with the concerts moving to October and November while three major catalogue releases remain on schedule for this week.

by Paul Cashmere

Ed Kuepper has pushed back his forthcoming national tour after breaking his ankle, forcing the veteran Australian songwriter and guitarist to reschedule the concerts by several weeks. While the live dates have changed, the release of his new live album, The Exploding Universe – Live, and expanded reissues of Today Wonder and The Aints’ Autocannibalism will proceed as planned on 24 July through Remote Control Records.

Kuepper confirmed the postponement directly to fans, explaining that his injury left no option but to move the tour into the spring. All existing tickets will be honoured for the revised dates, with additional tickets now on sale.

“Friends, due to the badly broken ankle of yours truly we have been forced to move our Exploding Universe tour back a few weeks,” Kuepper said. “All tickets already purchased are valid for the new shows.”

The rescheduled itinerary also includes a venue change in Sydney. Rather than the previously announced Enmore Theatre performance, the Sydney stop will now take place at The Factory Theatre in Marrickville across two performances, comprising a matinee and an evening show with both seated and standing ticket options.

Not every date could be accommodated in the revised schedule. Planned performances in Coffs Harbour and Murwillumbah have been cancelled after replacement dates proved unavailable.

“Unfortunately with the time allowed we could not find new dates for Coffs Harbour or Murwillumbah and we will aim to get back there in 2027,” Kuepper said, apologising for the disruption and expressing hope of seeing audiences “in the warmer months”.

Despite the setback on the road, Kuepper’s release schedule remains unchanged. This Friday’s three releases mark a significant retrospective on different stages of his career.

The centrepiece is The Exploding Universe – Live, recorded at Melbourne’s National Theatre during the 2023 tour that reunited Kuepper with a full band to revisit his solo catalogue for the first time in more than a decade. The performance features drummer Mark Dawson, bassist Peter Oxley, keyboard player Alister Spence and brass arranger Eamon Dilworth, drawing material from across Kuepper’s extensive catalogue, including “King Of Vice”, “Electrical Storm”, “Spartan Spirituals”, “Honey Steel’s Gold” and “Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You”.

Also returning is Kuepper’s 1990 solo album Today Wonder, which has long been difficult to obtain. The expanded edition marks the first time the album has been made available on streaming services and includes additional Dutch radio recordings on the CD release.

Completing the trio is Autocannibalism, originally released under The Aints in 1992. The album receives its first vinyl edition, while the CD version adds a second disc recorded live at Melbourne’s Sarah Sands Hotel during the band’s original run.

Kuepper remains one of Australia’s most influential songwriters, with a recording career stretching back 50 years to his work as a founding member of The Saints before continuing through Laughing Clowns, The Aints and an acclaimed solo catalogue. His work has helped shape generations of Australian independent music while continuing to attract audiences both locally and internationally.

The revised tour will begin at Avoca Theatre on 29 October before visiting Canberra, Wombarra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Barwon Heads, Sydney, Fremantle and Brisbane.

The Exploding Universe Of Ed Kuepper Tour

29 October, Avoca Theatre, Avoca Beach
30 October, Canberra, The Street Theatre
31 October, Wombarra, Wombarra Bowlo
4 November, Adelaide, The Gov
5 November, Melbourne, National Theatre
6 November, Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel
7 November, Sydney, Factory Theatre (Matinee and Evening Shows)
13 November, Fremantle, Freo Social
15 November, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale now via feelpresents.com and edkuepper.com.

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