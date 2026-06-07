Europe Release ‘The Cult Of Ignorance' As New Album And Anniversary Tour Near - Noise11 Music News

Europe have unveiled ‘The Cult Of Ignorance’, the second song from forthcoming album Come This Madness, with frontman Joey Tempest saying the track reflects contemporary social issues through the lens of a classic rock anthem.

by Paul Cashmere

Swedish rock veterans Europe have released ‘The Cult Of Ignorance’, the second preview of their upcoming studio album Come This Madness, due on 25 September through Silver Lining Music. The song arrives alongside a new video featuring a wide range of high-profile guests from music, sport, science and film, while the band also prepares for a major international tour marking the 40th anniversary of their landmark album The Final Countdown.

The release represents the latest chapter for a band that has remained active and creatively productive more than four decades after its formation. While Europe first achieved global recognition through the success of 1986’s The Final Countdown, the new material indicates a group continuing to engage with contemporary themes rather than relying solely on nostalgia.

At the centre of the new song is a lyrical concept inspired by a phrase attributed to author and biochemist Isaac Asimov. Frontman Joey Tempest explained that the track emerged from an idea brought to him by keyboardist Mic Michaeli during a South American tour.

“I love this track. It’s a straightforward rock anthem with lyrics reflecting the times we live in, written slightly tongue in cheek,” Tempest said. “Mic came to me with this song idea while on tour in South America. I thought it was crazy good. We finished it together and it’s become a real banger.”

Tempest added that the title was inspired by Asimov’s observations about anti-intellectualism and social attitudes. While the original quote referenced conditions in the United States, Tempest has indicated that Europe’s interpretation addresses broader global issues rather than any single country or political figure.

“It reflects some of the negative tendencies emerging in our world today, though it is written in a slightly light-hearted tone,” he said.

The accompanying video expands the song’s reach beyond the band itself. Directed by Patric Ullaeus, it features appearances by actress Malin Åkerman, former world number one tennis champion Stefan Edberg, astronaut Christer Fuglesang, Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist of The Hives, Opeth members Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson, and Swedish pop artist E-Type. The collection of guests reflects a broad cross-section of Swedish cultural figures from music, sport, entertainment and science.

‘The Cult Of Ignorance’ follows the release of lead single ‘One On One’, which arrived in April and was accompanied by a cinematic video featuring actor Peter Stormare.

Together, the two tracks offer the first substantial look at Come This Madness, Europe’s twelfth studio album and their first since 2017’s Walk The Earth.

The album was recorded at RMV Studio in Stockholm, a facility founded by Benny Andersson and Ludvig Andersson. Production duties were handled by Tom Dalgety, whose previous work includes recordings with Ghost, Rammstein, Pixies, The Cult and Opeth. According to the band, Dalgety became deeply involved in both the songwriting and recording process.

The project also includes guest backing vocals from Ghost leader Tobias Forge and Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt. Final mixing was completed by veteran engineer Mike Fraser, whose credits include AC/DC, Metallica, Van Halen and The Cult.

Europe’s current line-up remains unchanged from the group’s long-running reunion era, featuring Joey Tempest, guitarist John Norum, bassist John Levén, keyboardist Mic Michaeli and drummer Ian Haugland.

Formed in Upplands Väsby in 1979, Europe first broke through after winning Sweden’s Rock-SM competition in 1982. Their international success arrived with The Final Countdown, an album that sold millions of copies worldwide and produced enduring hits including ‘The Final Countdown’, ‘Rock The Night’ and ‘Carrie’. After disbanding in 1992, the band reunited in 2003 and has since released six studio albums, steadily evolving from their 1980s hard rock foundations.

The release of Come This Madness coincides with renewed touring activity. Following a series of European festival appearances during the northern summer, Europe will launch The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour in Glasgow on 30 September. The tour will celebrate the album that transformed the band into an international act while also introducing audiences to material from the new record.

For a group now approaching half a century together, the challenge remains balancing legacy with relevance. With ‘The Cult Of Ignorance’, Europe appears intent on doing both, drawing on the melodic strengths that defined its career while engaging with themes that resonate well beyond the arena rock format.

Come This Madness Track Listing

One On One

The Cult Of Ignorance

Come This Madness

This Time Of Year

In A Different World

Scandinavian Eyes

Takin’ It Back

In The Absence Of Grace

The Angels Must Have Flown

The Devil’s Back

Nothing Can Follow This

2026 Tour Dates

6 June, Maia, North Festival

21 June, Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting

25 June, Bela Nad Cirochou, Rock Pod Kameňom Festival

28 June, Tilloloy, Retro Trop C

5 July, Marostica, Summer Festival Piazza Castello

7 July, Rome, Cavea-Auditorium Parco della Musica

8 July, Brescia, Arena Campo Marte

9 July, Forte Dei Marmi, Villa Bertelli

25 July, Meaño, Pontevedra, Son Do Mar Festival

30 July, Wacken, Wacken Open Air

29 August, Newark, Stonedead Festival

30 September, Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

2 October, Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

3 October, London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

5 October, Arnhem, Musis Arnhem

6 October, Paris, Olympia

8 October, Barcelona, Poble Espanyol

9 October, Bilbao, Bilbao Arena Mirabilla

10 October, Madrid, La Cubierta

12 October, Lausanne, Salle Métropole

13 October, Zürich, Volkshaus

14 October, Milan, Alcatraz

16 October, Stuttgart, Liederhalle

17 October, Vienna, Gasometer

19 October, Berlin, Admiralspalast Theater

20 October, Warsaw, COS Torwar

22 October, Frederiksberg, Falkoner

23 October, Gothenburg, Film Studios

24 October, Stockholm, B-K

26 October, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

15 November, St. Julians, Malta Metal Weekend

21 November, Ostrava, Ostravar Aréna

25 November, Helsinki, Aalto Hall @ House of Culture

27 November, Jyväskylä, John Smith Rock Frozen Paviljonki

28 November, Joensuu, Unholy Winter Festival Joensuu Areen

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)